Hey Pandas, Have You Dealt With Toxic Family Members?

A couple of years ago, I realized that my family which I thought were the most important people in my life (even myself) were toxic. My only exit was to cut off ties with them. And it was really, really hard. I suffered from guilt and insomnia.
Things are better for me now but there is still some guilt left. The feeling that something bad will happen if I don’t play their sick game.
How did you cope with the guilt and anxiety of cutting off contact with them?
#1
I have absolutely no guilt or anxiety about completely cutting toxic family members out of my life forever. Since I did my life is so much happier. It also greatly reduced the stress in my life.
#2
This is so hard.
I think one of the important things to remember is that no matter how much you give, if someone is toxic, they will never give back. Even if you want to help them or feel that you could help them “be better”…don’t. Learn to love yourself, learn to be happy, learn to love other people.
It’s a hard long process, but it is worth it.
Some day, when you are bulletproof in your own confidence and happiness, you can come back. Say hi. Wish them happy birthday. Hopefully help them overcome their own challenges.
Don’t beat yourself up. You are doing fantastic.
