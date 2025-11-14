Hey Pandas, Has Something Paranormal Happen To You? If So, What? (Closed)

Has anything paranormal ever happened to you? Maybe a vision, ghosts, scary deja vu, anything. Tell us down below!
I don’t know if this counts but I sometimes dream about things happening before they happen (a few weeks or so later). I’ll forget about the dream within a few minutes of waking up but then, when the thing happens, it will dawn on me that I dreamt it first.
Well I sence an evil spirit(I named them Sam) I’ve seen them before too.
Oh boy. Let me start off by saying, my house is a CONVENTION CENTER for ghosts so let me introduce them! All the ghosts are friendly (I think) so I’m sure they’d be happy if I posted this! :)
{Wallace} There’s one black figure that likes to walk past my door only when I’m home alone and upstairs. I called them “Wallace” because they’re tall and reminded me of that guy, “Where’s Waldo?” They’ve never come into my room but they’ve walked past it many times.
{Oozes} One ghost that looks like the little demons on the album cover “With Love, from the Oozes” will go in my parents’ bedroom when they’re not in there and move the clothing hangers and flush the toilet.
{Unnamed} Yeah, I didn’t name them. Anyways they’ll sometimes sit in our office chair and do lil’ spinny-spins while I play VR.
Please show respect to my ghosties! They never did anything wrong and I don’t wanna get on their bad side. :)
I have two
1: I always had this dream where when I jumped up in my old house in Houston, Tx. I would stay in the air like I was falling in slow mode but everything around me was going normal pace. If some dream expert is out there and on bp can you please help me
2: This happens a lot actually I see WEIRD things like random people that are all dressed in either violet, black, red, or white and they are usually poor beggars or prison inmates. I haven’t told anyone but I really don’t know anyone on here so it is easier.
My pesantren (Islamic traditional boarding school) has lots of stories. This is one.
My friend told me that one day he saw his roommate, in the middle of the night, downstairs (his room is in the third floor). He and his friends followed him. The roommate looked creepy, and almost never showed his face (or so I thought). Then the roommate went floor to floor, until my friend and his friends finally decided to left him alone (prolly convinced he’s not the real deal) and went upstairs to their room.
There he was, sleeping on his bunk bed. When they inquire him he said he didn’t remember anything. Sure, he might be sleepwalking, but no way in hell he could teleport to their room without passing my friends.
There was only one stair.
