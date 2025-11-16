Hey Pandas, Give Me Your Most Embarrassing Stories

We have all been there, totally completely, and utterly embarrassed. I am sure we can laugh about it now but back then not so much. Let’s hear them my beary black and white fellow patrons.
#1
Once at work, I had just finished a task and tried to talk to one of my coworkers. He asked me where I had put the boxes, and I tried to tell him that I burned them and that I got rid of them at the same time. My gas mask was still on and after trying to say them at the same time, I just said BUCKET really loud. Everyone laughed.
#2
Once I was at aldi and me and my mum were paying, and i saw some lemon sherbets so i grabbed her sleeve and asked if i could have some, but it wasn’t her!! My real mum grabbed me, but we had a laugh about it with the other woman. still cringe when i think about it.
#3
It was quite funny
#4
I got a phone call from our pastor, I picked up even though I really wanted to pee.. because I didn’t want to be rude and leave him hanging. I was like I’ll just mute and pee, but I as I sat I couldn’t hold the pee so my pastor heard me tinkling for a few seconds. Cleared his throat and i immediately hung up… MORTIFIED. Someone please reassure me. I apologized and he said it’s okay but I’m still embarrassed.
#5
I ripped my pants in 7th grade. I was so mortified because I was actually in the cafeteria getting lunch at the time and didn’t know what happened, but I know I felt a breeze. I kept reaching back to feel for a rip or maybe I sat in something wet, but I couldn’t feel anything, so I thought I was tripping. Class released and I proceed to the cafeteria for lunch. Nobody has said anything. I am in line getting lunch where everybody can see me and the lunch lady that checks people out told one of the girls that my jeans was ripped. I looked back and could see about 3 full lunch tables laughing at me. I swear the firetruck had nothing on how red I turned that day. I quickly tied the jacket I was wearing around my waste and jetted to the front office. My mom brought me some jeans but when she heard the story, she just checked me out since she knew I was too embarrassed to show my face the rest of the day.
#6
I pissed my pants in the 6th grade..
#7
When I was 18 my boyfriend and I had a half-day at college so we spent the afternoon at his house while his parents were at work. Unfortunately his sister who is a year older than him also came home from college early and walked in us while I was just finishing giving him a bj in the living room. I actually think that is likely to be the most embarrassing moment for all 3 of us.
Follow Us