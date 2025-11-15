Hey Pandas, For The People That Live Outside Of The Us How Is It Over There? (Closed)

You don’t need to tell us your life but instead about what it looks like or is it to live there.
#1
I live in the suburbs of Los Angeles California
Outside is a neighborhood of small families and retirees
Mostly suburban style houses
Lots of flowers, trees and dogs
Sometimes barbecues happen on weekends
You can play golf and tennis at the lake a few blocks away
We have good schools
I have lived here my whole life
#2
I live in London UK. As soon as I open up my front door I see people, traffic and buildings. There are too many rules in the city too. Im just waiting for retirement and then im out of this sh***y city unless i win the lottery first.
#3
I live in the US, and honestly aside from prices going up and social issues its not that bad. I definitely dont live in the best neighborhood, but its not the worst. Theres a beautiful view of the woods out my window and I live close to my family. We have a lot of bugs in the US though, from spiders to gnats we have them all.
#4
I live in ACT, Australia. There are a lot of trees where I live and my neighbourhood is very peaceful. There is a lot of wildlife, which is great, but the cockatoos are SO annoying when they start screeching at 4:30am. We have some fabulous views and scenery. If you ignore all the politics, Australia is pretty cool.
What sucks is the completely different time zones to everyone else, so whenever I’m online, no one else is because they are asleep (for example, its about 7pm here, and in New York its 3am. :| )
#5
I live in Scotland, and eh, it sucks.
Follow Us