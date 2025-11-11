22 Of The Most Epic Geeky Weddings Ever

You know you’ve found that special someone when they look you in the eye and say “darling, I think we should have a Warcraft-themed wedding”. Well, if you like Warcraft that is. Otherwise it might be time to reconsider your future together. Fortunately the brides and grooms in these pictures didn’t face that kind of awkward scenario, because as you can see, these happy couples share one very important thing in common: they’re all total geeks. See for yourself in this list of awesome alternative weddings compiled by Bored Panda. Whether you’re a fan of Super Mario, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings or Disney movies, you’re sure to find a wedding that speaks to your inner geek. We can only assume that our invitation got lost in the post…
#1 Magical Harry Potter Themed Wedding
Image source: Kelly Clarke
#2 Lord Of The Rings Themed Wedding
Image source: Elina Kansikas
#3 Star Wars Themed Wedding
Image source: Bryan Giardinelli
#4 Doctor Who Themed Wedding
Image source: Kat Forsyth
#5 Alice In Wonderland Themed Wedding
Image source: Sarah Kathleen
#6 Little Mermaid Themed Wedding
Image source: Mark Brooke Photography, Mathieu Photo
#7 Star Wars Themed Wedding
Image source: Cacá Santoro
#8 Disguised Superheroes Themed Wedding
Image source: Linnealiz
#9 Super Mario Themed Wedding
Image source: Lehua Noëlle
#10 Game Of Thrones Themed Wedding
Image source: blinkbox
#11 Cinderella Themed Wedding
Image source: ilovebunny.net
#12 Lego Themed Wedding
Image source: Grace And Jamie
#13 Minecraft Wedding
Image source: thegoodness.com
#14 The Ultimate Geeky Wedding
Image source: Argent Raven
#15 Hunger Games Themed Wedding
Image source: Carmen Santorelli
#16 Avenger Themed Wedding
Image source: Westley Jerdon
#17 World Of Warcraft Themed Wedding
Image source: Mark Bolton
#18 Doctor Who Themed Wedding
Image source: Catie Bartlett
#19 Marvel Themed Wedding
Image source: Robin Shotola
#20 Wizard Of Oz Themed Wedding
Image source: Brett And Jessica
#21 Superhero Themed Wedding
Image source: Cat Norman
#22 Frozen Themed Wedding
Image source: Luis Holden
