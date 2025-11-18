I don’t Know Much, But I Do Know This: _____
#1
I don’t know much, but I do know this: Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell
#2
I don’t know much, but I do know this: Millions of Americans are sobbing openly this week!
#3
I don’t know much but I do know this: the capital of Brunei is Bandar Seri Begawan and that’s super fun to say!
#4
I don’t know much.
#5
That is the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard.
#6
They are in the walls, watching us.
#7
I don’t know much, but I do know that being kind isn’t that hard.
#8
#9
I don’t know much, but I do know this: paracetamol does not work for most people. They just think it does.
