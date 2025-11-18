Hey Pandas, Finish The Sentence

by

I don’t Know Much, But I Do Know This: _____

#1

I don’t know much, but I do know this: Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell

#2

I don’t know much, but I do know this: Millions of Americans are sobbing openly this week!

#3

I don’t know much but I do know this: the capital of Brunei is Bandar Seri Begawan and that’s super fun to say!

#4

I don’t know much.

#5

That is the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard.

#6

They are in the walls, watching us.

#7

I don’t know much, but I do know that being kind isn’t that hard.

#8

#9

I don’t know much, but I do know this: paracetamol does not work for most people. They just think it does.

