79 Pets Who Tried Hiding From Their Owners But Did A Ridiculously Bad Job (New Pics)

Owning a pet benefits an individual in ways they might not have imagined. For example, one recent study shows that owning a pet companion can be worth over $90k a year in terms of life satisfaction. This just proves that a fur baby is one of the best investments you can make in life!

Truly, not only do they provide companionship, affection, and serenity, but they can also be free entertainment. Just look at these critters who hid themselves in the strangest and most ridiculous places imaginable. Granted, some of them did it better than others, but let’s appreciate the effort and give them all a virtual pet, shall we?

#1 My Cat Literally Thinks I Can’t See Him And Jumps At Me When I Walk By

Image source: Kennicole16

#2 Sneaky Kitten

Image source: britneydiane

#3 I Found Chuche Two Years Ago, When He Was About 8 Weeks Old, On The Street. When I Brought Him Home, He Spent The Entire First Day Hiding Behind A Table Leg

Image source: PureShower3605

#4 Found This Little Guy Today. He Felt Safe Hiding In My Girlfriend’s Hair

Image source: butitsa10-33

#5 What Breed Is My Cat?

It’s truly majestic when he skitters across the floor.

Image source: pinkeskimo

#6 This Dog Will Sit Like This For Hours

Image source: anon

#7 Derpy Baby

Image source: unique.royalcanin

#8 My Cat Is Obsessed With 2 Things: Splooting And Hiding Under The Rug. Always Discover Her “Hiding” With Just Her Feet Sticking Out… And The Rug Breathing

Her roundness makes a very visible lump in the rug, and her little splooted chicken legs help too. Still, I’m always on the lookout for hidden cats whenever I’m stepping over rugs now. She’s instilled a new fear into me.

Image source: LazyAmbassador2521

#9 Little Rescue Owl, Or Hide And Seek Champion Of 2023?

Image source: P_U_K_E_K_O

#10 He’s So Good At Hiding, I Sometimes Can’t Find Him For Days

Image source: mrniceguy78

#11 Sam Trying To Conceal His Approach To Our New Aquarium

Image source: Alcay

#12 I See Nothing

Image source: Catsillyness

#13 I Could Really Use One Of Those Box Shells

Image source: OneNerdyOpinion

#14 Nymeria Is “Hiding”

Image source: Sihaya212

#15 I Lost My Cat Today And Eventually Found Him Like This Staring At Me

It’s funny how they decide to make noise when you make direct eye contact with them.

Image source: filochick05, filochick05

#16 Worst Hide And Seek Player Of All Time

Image source: NAEEMP

#17 Me Hiding, Me Dangerous Predator

Image source: SiggySmilez

#18 Favorite Hiding Spot

Image source: pncd123

#19 Almost Good At Hide And Seek

Image source: Global-Mix-3358

#20 Hide And Seek With Peache’s

Image source: PeachesHappyLizard

#21 My Dog Trying To Hide From Getting Her Ear Medicine

Image source: roosking

#22 How Do I Tell My Cat That She’s Not Doing A Great Job At Hiding?

Image source: Snootato

#23 My Sneaky Boy

Image source: kararenee33

#24 Sneaky

Her favourite place is in my sleeve, but she also bites me when she gets there, so I don’t always let her in.

Image source: DemonicDarling

#25 Hiding In Plain Sight

My daughter’s dog, who during quarantine sleeps like this.

Image source: mafeehan

#26 My Dad’s 20 Lb Cat Hiding From The Vet

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Boxers Are The Best, No Doubt About It

Image source: boxer_dogs_lover

#28 Master Of Hide And Seek

Image source: ObsessedWithAnimals

#29 My Music Loving Ferret Playing Hide And Seek

Image source: yoda1thatiwant

#30 My “Sneaky” Kitty

Pepper thinks no one can see her.

Image source: PainterlyGirl

#31 She’ll Never Find Me In Here

I’ve been told he is actually pretty calm compared to most eskies, so I guess I lucked out haha.

Image source: AngryLiLMuffin

#32 When Lola Is Tired Of Playing She Hides From Our Other Dog So She Can Get Some Rest. This Is Her Hiding

Image source: nickgonzalez771

#33 Our Big Bad Pitbull, Hiding From The Lawnmower

Image source: MarieSchrader_

#34 If I Hide 98% Of My Body Maybe He Can’t See Me

Image source: Nootkasound

#35 This Is How She Chose To “Hide”

Image source: Whovianrose12

#36 My Friend’s Dog Is Terrible At Hide And Seek

Image source: DontFearZombies

#37 Our Rescue “Hiding” In The Bathroom After We Brought Him Home

It was only temporary because we have dogs. We wanted to give him his own room until he was comfortable coming out.

Image source: deeare73

#38 I Always Build Her A Fort To Hide In While I Vacuum

Image source: odeylicious

#39 I’m A Shelter Photographer, And This Kitten Was Not A Big Fan Of My Camera… This Was Her Idea Of Hiding

It’s pillow filling! I was trying out a cloud photo shoot, but she thought maybe it was just a better idea to bury herself.

Image source: finstantnoodles

#40 My Pitbull Is Terrified Of Thunder. Every Day She Gets More Creative About Hiding Places

Image source: danidb26

#41 We Dug Her A Little Hole, And Now It’s Her Hole She Hides In To Pounce At Us From And This Is Her Face While She Does It

She does look the most like Toothless, I reckon.

Image source: larnni

#42 Casper’s Favorite Hiding Spot

Oh yeah, we cleared out that cabinet because that’s his go-to. We now keep all the cleaners in a closet. He’s got some blankets and stuff in there. He’s a safe and happy camper.

Image source: 101416

#43 Kermit – A Syrian Whose Decided My Son’s Slipper Is A Good Hide

Image source: earth2skyward

#44 She’s Unsure How To Hide Effectively

Image source: maclikesthesea

#45 He Calls It Hiding In Plain Sight

Image source: Cadenwantshispizza

#46 I Couldn’t Find My Cat For An Hour

It’s our first tree, and she left it completely alone for a week. I figured she just wasn’t interested! I should’ve known she was just working up the confidence.

Image source: Kikifomiki

#47 Shhh, She Thinks She’s Hiding. You Gotta Act Surprised When She Comes Out And Say “There You Are!” And She Will Do Happy Zooms

It’s like when she gets shy and tries to hide behind me. I don’t have the heart to tell her that she’s not at all hidden.

Image source: shortnsweet33

#48 There Is A Chicken Hiding In This Photo

Image source: lnfinity

#49 If I Can’t See, You Can’t See Me Too

Image source: Shirin Dhabhar

#50 He Saw Me Clipping The Other Dog’s Toenails And Tried To Hide

Image source: Banyap

#51 Owl Hides Behind Its Owner Whenever There Is A Visitor In The House

Image source: irwinwck

#52 They Both Chose The Same “Hiding” Place At The Vet

Siblings, with Daisy (female) facing left, and Marvel (male) facing right.

Image source: _flower_

#53 I Spent The Last 15 Minutes Looking For My Kitten

Image source: reddit.com

#54 My Doggo’s Insane Hiding Skills

He’s there, I promise, just really well hidden.

Image source: Matyk__

#55 Missing For 2 Hours, Then I Found Her… Hiding In The Laundry Basket! So Many Questions I Could Ask Her, If Only I Could Speak Dog

Image source: brett_123

#56 Her Favorite Game… Hide-And-Sssssseek

She really loves this game, but she would really like to “play” with the cat, but I won’t let her.

Image source: u-b-u-420

#57 Hide & Birb

I was calling his name then he popped out the curtain.

Image source: Berry013

#58 An Adorable Bush

Image source: randus_duthane

#59 I Started To Panic Because I Couldn’t Find My Puppy For A Minute

Image source: leolacakes

#60 Sweet Little Kitty

Image source: ani625

#61 If I Can’t See Them, They Can’t See Me

Image source: Eric Aguero Altmann

#62 That Shiba Smile… And He Reads

Image source: mjbelkin

#63 I Heard We Were Posting Stupid Rabbits? This Is Mine Trying To Hide From Me

I was clipping his nails (as you can see all the little bits on the sofa), and this is him trying to hide from me; he really thinks if he can’t see me, I can’t see him.

Image source: felawful_

#64 My Boy Likes To Play Hide-And-Seek. He’s Pretty Good, But The Tongue Always Gives Him Away

That’s how I find him sometimes, I look for the tongue. I’ll call his name, but he won’t move or say anything and waits for me to find him.

Image source: aknalap

#65 When You Have Multiple Bigger Hides But The Small Coconut Just Hits Different

Image source: willemieke_gelder

#66 She Likes Hiding There

Image source: L_adolfo

#67 Impeccable Hiding Spot

Image source: Guineapigsandgekos

#68 Whenever She Steals Something That She’s Not Supposed To Have, Penny Will “Hide” Under Our Ottoman

This time, she stole an oven mitt.

Image source: 6FOOTGINGER

#69 Our Toller Playing Hide And Seek

Image source: Frosty_the_Snowdude

#70 Hide And Not Too Much Seek

Image source: cameltoe681

#71 Cozy

Image source: Shorty_Keeper

#72 He Thinks He’s Being Sneaky

Image source: zerozeherosas

#73 This Derp Cannot Be Convinced She’s Too Big To Hide Under The Sofa

She does things to herself and then freaks out about it. She and I are a match made in heaven.

Image source: probablyatargaryen

#74 Hiding From Me Because I Brushed Her Teeth

Image source: nosined

#75 I Found My Cat Hiding In My Pillow Case. He Seemed More Shocked Than Me

Image source: panchobear

#76 He Hides Every Time We Try To Put His Leash On To Leave The Dog Park

Thankfully, he is pretty easy to spot as he has such a thin coat and is pretty much bald on his belly.

Image source: hypercyanate

#77 She Decided This Was The Best Hiding Spot From Thunder

I tried to stop her, but she finds ways to get into spaces when it thunders, even with our best efforts to keep her happy and not in small spaces. This was taken after she had done this a few times, and I realized she would be fine.

Image source: mrwasabiii

#78 Hide And Seek

Image source: randus_duthane

#79 He Was Hiding

Image source: mandiberg

