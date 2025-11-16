Hey Pandas, Fall Is Here! Show Us Your Favorite Comfy And Cozy Piece Of Clothing (Closed)

by

Oh yes, it’s finally here. Autumn is upon us once again. The nights are long, the air is cold and you cannot move for pumpkin spice. So, why not show off your favorite cozy, warm, and seasonal attire?

#1 My Deceased Father’s Flannel Shirt. It Is Huge On Me But I Will Never Stop Wearing It

#2 It’s Actually My Oodie (That’s Resting Over The Chair To Prevent The Cat From Scratching It)

#3 This ‘Vintage’ Care Bears Sweatshirt

#4 The Comfort Of Autumn, The Vibes Of Spring

#5 My Favorite Thing To Wear Is My Comfy…also My Youngest Loves It Too

#6 This Is My Favourite Sweater From Years Ago

#7 Perfect. Right?

#8 My Oversized Baseball Jacket

