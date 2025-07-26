I Brought Our Dogs To The Lavender Gardens To Capture Their Pure Joy

Photoshoot from beautiful beginning of summer at lavender field will be a great memory on those cold November days. Then I went with my friends and our dogs to Lavender Garden in Poland named “Ogród Pełen Lawendy” (which in polish means exactly Garden Full of Lavender) to have fun and take photographs of them into those fragrant and vibrant flowers.

We had such a great time together! I hope you can totally smell those flowers from my photographs!

More info: Facebook

#1 Give Me This Cookie!

I Brought Our Dogs To The Lavender Gardens To Capture Their Pure Joy

#2 Cutest Head-tilt Ever!

I Brought Our Dogs To The Lavender Gardens To Capture Their Pure Joy

#3 Love, Hugs And Kisses From Sorin And Zoe!

I Brought Our Dogs To The Lavender Gardens To Capture Their Pure Joy

#4 2-month-old Ira Enjoyed Her Photoshoot!

I Brought Our Dogs To The Lavender Gardens To Capture Their Pure Joy

#5 Whisky Saying Hello To Everybody!

Sunset at lavender field is something AMAZING!

I Brought Our Dogs To The Lavender Gardens To Capture Their Pure Joy

#6 Provance Or Poland?

I Brought Our Dogs To The Lavender Gardens To Capture Their Pure Joy

#7 Ciri Playing Hide And Seek!

I Brought Our Dogs To The Lavender Gardens To Capture Their Pure Joy

#8 Little Bouquet For My Mom!

I Brought Our Dogs To The Lavender Gardens To Capture Their Pure Joy

#9 True Friends Whisky And Patch!

I Brought Our Dogs To The Lavender Gardens To Capture Their Pure Joy

#10 Most Important Thing – Happiness!

I Brought Our Dogs To The Lavender Gardens To Capture Their Pure Joy

#11 Ira

I Brought Our Dogs To The Lavender Gardens To Capture Their Pure Joy

#12 Baszka

I Brought Our Dogs To The Lavender Gardens To Capture Their Pure Joy

#13 Simple Portrait In Lavender!

I Brought Our Dogs To The Lavender Gardens To Capture Their Pure Joy

#14 Shy Oxa

I Brought Our Dogs To The Lavender Gardens To Capture Their Pure Joy

#15 Nala Shining In Lavender

I Brought Our Dogs To The Lavender Gardens To Capture Their Pure Joy

#16 Dreaming Baszka

I Brought Our Dogs To The Lavender Gardens To Capture Their Pure Joy

#17 Lady Kiara Among Flowers

I Brought Our Dogs To The Lavender Gardens To Capture Their Pure Joy

#18 Look At This Happy Face!

I Brought Our Dogs To The Lavender Gardens To Capture Their Pure Joy

#19 Feeling Good!

I Brought Our Dogs To The Lavender Gardens To Capture Their Pure Joy

