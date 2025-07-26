I Brought Our Dogs To The Lavender Gardens To Capture Their Pure Joy

Photoshoot from beautiful beginning of summer at lavender field will be a great memory on those cold November days. Then I went with my friends and our dogs to Lavender Garden in Poland named “Ogród Pełen Lawendy” (which in polish means exactly Garden Full of Lavender) to have fun and take photographs of them into those fragrant and vibrant flowers.
We had such a great time together! I hope you can totally smell those flowers from my photographs!
More info: Facebook
#1 Give Me This Cookie!
#2 Cutest Head-tilt Ever!
#3 Love, Hugs And Kisses From Sorin And Zoe!
#4 2-month-old Ira Enjoyed Her Photoshoot!
#5 Whisky Saying Hello To Everybody!
Sunset at lavender field is something AMAZING!
#6 Provance Or Poland?
#7 Ciri Playing Hide And Seek!
#8 Little Bouquet For My Mom!
#9 True Friends Whisky And Patch!
#10 Most Important Thing – Happiness!
#11 Ira
#12 Baszka
#13 Simple Portrait In Lavender!
#14 Shy Oxa
#15 Nala Shining In Lavender
#16 Dreaming Baszka
#17 Lady Kiara Among Flowers
#18 Look At This Happy Face!
#19 Feeling Good!
