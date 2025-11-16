Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

Hey pandas,

Try to edit this picture that I took using your device.

I hope that you enjoy!

#1 Take Me Down To My Boat On The River…

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#2 Simplified

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#3 Snowfall By The Stream

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#4 Very Meta

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#5 As Edited As I Can

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#6 Processed Thru 3 Apps, 5 Filters, And A Few Adjustments. Flipped The Script.

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#7 Tony Appreciates His New Bridge

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#8 Less Desert

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#9 Cool Stream

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#10 Messed With It Some And I Like The Results

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#11 Looks Pretty Similar To The Original But…

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#12 I Tried To Subtly Edit It…

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#13 I Made A Lil Fairy Forest

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#14 “Picture Edit”…😎

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#15 Not Much To Save From This Photo, So I Went B&w.

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#16 Disintergration

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#17 Yup

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#18 This Was Fun.

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#19 60s Tide

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#20 I Flipped It, Threw A Hawk In, Put Some Filters, And Touched Up A Couple Things! 💖🤞

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#21 Just Messed Around With Some Settings Haha

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#22 It’s Not Great, I Did The Best I Could, I Like It Though :)

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#23 Crocoduckle

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#24 Made It Metalic

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#25 Just Added A Bunch Of Random Stuff To It.

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#26 Just Adding Chris Martin (From Coldplay) To A Picture Makes It So Much Happier.

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

#27 Welcome To Jurassic Park

Hey Pandas, Edit This Picture

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
