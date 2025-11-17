Hey Pandas, Draw An Animal But With Your Eyes Closed And Post The Results (Closed)

The Rules are simple: 1. It can be drawn on either paper or a device. 2. Draw an animal, any animal is accepted. 3. It MUST!!! be drawn with your eyes closed. 4. Post the results, and let people decide how funky it is!
#1 This Is Gerald. He Has Had A Rough Day. We Love Gerald Nonetheless. Right?
#2 This Is My Dog, Not Sure What Kind!
#3 This Is Bob. Bob Is A Cat. I Think. He’s A Little Deformed. But That’s Ok, We Still Love Bob
#4 Flamingo… Well, I Tried, Promise
#5 I’ll Give You A Cookie If You Can Guess What The Random Animal Generator Made Me Draw
#6 Tried Drawing A Bird…
