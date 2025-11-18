Hey Pandas, Share Some Stories Of Instant Karma (Closed)

Karma is something that I fondly believe in. If you do good onto others, good will be done onto you. And it is the same if you do bad onto others.Share some stories in which either you experienced Karma yourself, someone you know experienced Karma, or you watched someone receive Karma.
#1
There was one story that I usually prefer not to share, but I will share it here.
I am by no means an innocent person. I have a bad track record when it comes to petty theft and compulsive lying. Fortunately, I don’t do either anymore.
However one time in particular, I fessed up to something that I had not done. One of my step-father’s collectibles had been plastered with stickers, thus ruining the box it came in and decreasing the value of the figure. I knew it was my cousins who had stayed with up for a few days prior to me and my brother being confronted. Of course, me and my brother started blaming each other, since that’s what brothers do.
After a few hours of being interrogated, I decided to fess up despite not having done “the stickering” as we called it. I was grounded for 4 weeks as a result. 3 for damaging the collectible, and 1 for lying about it. Even though the only lie I told was fessing up.
A few days into my grounding, my mom got a call from my aunt explaining that my cousins had talked about how they put stickers on the collectible as a prank. Once my stepdad found out, my grounding was immediately lifted. As an apology for falsely suspecting me and my brother, he took us out to an amusement park a few miles from my house.
#2
I had bull called Donatello (yes, named after the Turtle, not the artist), Donny for short. He was a Dexter, so small, but he was thick with solid muscle.
We had a vet out to give him the once over before we were due to breed. This young, newly qualified vet thought he knew it all, and refused any help from us, telling us to ‘wait aside’. So, when Donny started acting up a bit due to having his member handled, this vet thought it would be a good idea to gently “slap” Donny in the nuts, in an attempt to get him to behave. Donny was not pleased.
As Donny tossed his head, his horn flicked his lead rope over the vets shoulder so that when he took off, the vet went with him.
Donny dragged that that little know-it-all through just about every puddle and cowpat in his field.
Every time he went past us, Gramps called out, ‘D’youse still not want help from us?’
Donny was a real softie and the vet was in no real danger, but if the suborn sod had just accepted help, he wouldn’t have ended up covered in muck.
