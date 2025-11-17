Hey Pandas, Draw A Self-Portrait (Closed)

Draw how you see yourself in the mirror. Then comment on your favorite post to encourage others!
#1 Close Up
#2 Ne Touche Pas. The Blue Represents A Mask, The Dots, The Covid Virus
#3 Close Enough
#4 Started Painting Five Years Ago. This Is A Year One Portrait
#5 Me…(Pls Don’t Judge…)
#6 Does This Count?
#7 Breather
#8 Well Family Portrait But I’m In There
#9 Close, But I Actually Have Two Ears!
#10 Can’t Draw Humans That Well
#11 I’m Not Amazing At Realism, So Here’s My Try At A Line Art Flower Portrait Thing. Sorry About The Sketchy Lines!
#12 Idk. It’s Me, I Guess. :3 (Sorry For The Low Quality, Also I Do Actually Have A Nose)
#13 I Tried To Do This In An Hour, I Did An I Think It Turned Out Pretty Good
#14 When I Send A Birthday Card Or Whatnot (Yes, I Do That Still), I Usually Sign With Some Variation Of This Doodle
#15 I Cant Draw So Here Is My Doomer Version She Is Way Too Accurate
#16 Acrylic On Cardstock
#17 Did This One A Little Bit Ago But I’m Thinking About Painting It Instead, Don’t Quite Like The Digital Art
#18 Me With A Peel-Off Mask. Markers On Paper
#19 Kin Of The Moon
#20 Peaceful Spirit Of The Untamed Sea
#21 Hello!
#22 Me And My Friends! I’m The One With The Red Beanie And Many Badges :) The Other Two Are My Queer Besties
#23 Me! I Don’t Have Elf Ears Tho Lol
#24 Old Picture Of Myself And My Best Frind As Our D&d Characters
#25 Erm 💀💀
