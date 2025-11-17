Hey Pandas, Do You Prefer Your Bacon To Be Crispy Or Chewy? (Closed)

I am the only one in my family that prefers chewy bacon. Am I alone on this one?
#1
i don’t eat bacon, but i think crispy sounds better
#2
I prefer my bacon in LARGE amounts!!!! And chewy…
#3
Somewhere in the middle is fine with me. I literally don’t care, it’s bacon, and I love bacon.
#4
I like it to where it is almost burnt, but not quite
#5
I like any bacon as long as it’s not soggy and gross or burnt. I usually like it a bit more of the crispy side though.
