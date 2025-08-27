Most People Fail Before Question 10 In This Challenging 29-Question World Cities Geography Quiz

by

In this geography quiz, we’ll hand you the name of a city, and your challenge will be to pick the right question that matches it.

It sounds pretty straightforward, right? Not… quite. Each round comes with three tricky decoys carefully designed to trip you up, mixing landmarks, exports, populations, and global facts. To make it all the way through, you’ll need sharp instincts, a steady memory, and a little bit of travel trivia magic.

Only true geography buffs will be able to match every city correctly – do you have what it takes?

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Most People Fail Before Question 10 In This Challenging 29-Question World Cities Geography Quiz

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Diving into the Talented Cast of ABC’s Home Economics
3 min read
Dec, 27, 2021
The Top Five Actors Over the age of 80
3 min read
May, 29, 2017
Parenthood 3.04 “Clear Skies From Here on Out” Review
3 min read
Oct, 5, 2011
Check Out The Trailer for Isaac Asimov’s “Foundation” Series on Apple TV
3 min read
Jul, 1, 2021
10 Memorable 80’s TV Villians
3 min read
Jan, 20, 2017
Beverly Hills, 90210′ Cast: Then and Now
3 min read
Jul, 7, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.