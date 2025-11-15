Hey Pandas, Do You Need Advice? Rant About Anything And I’ll Try To Help (Closed)

Hey,
I like helping people with any issues they have, so, if you have any issues and want help and if you feel comfortable sharing it, then feel free to post it here, and I will try to help as best as I can!
#1
What’s the best way to clear your mind?
#2
I just fell into icy water and have hypothermia what can I do.
#3
How do you deal with narcissistic parents at a young age?
#4
Uhm well my parents are anti-vaxers is there anything I can do I’m 15 and would really like to get vaccinated
#5
how do u help ur friend feel loved even though they know u love them
#6
probably my dad on thanksgiving we went to his girlfriends house and a few weeks later we went there again and ordered to and we did it the next day too but not at there house and he ordered it there and took out his anger on me and he makes me try to look up on youtube how to code and i dont want to learn and apparently he wants to listen to me talk about video games just so he can get mad at me about it later i need advise
#7
What is one way of figuring stuff out without constantly being stressed?
#8
how do i stop procrastinating like even though i get thirsty i still just sit watching tv instead if getting up and getting water
#9
I suppose I can’t accept the fact that I lost someone really close to me, I just won’t believe they are dead. And I don’t know what to do now. “Life” is crappy for everyone right now I’m sure, but I just can’t let her go. And I feel weak because I can’t move on. So now I’m just in between, trying to let go, but As soon as I let it go, I snatch it right back. Idk what to do. If you know, you should be a therapist.
Follow Us