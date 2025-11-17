Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Tips Or Advice For A Trans Person?

I think I’m nonbinary, but I honestly have no clue. Help! Please feel free to share your story or anything that might be helpful to me and any other pandas who are trying to figure themselves out.
#1
Not trans, but genderfluid- my advice is to pay attention to what terms feel good, which ones feel bad, and which ones you don’t really care about. (eg. how does it feel to be called a girl/boy? How does it feel to be referred to as he? She? They? How do you want people to perceive you?)
A good resource for this is the pronouns dressing room: http://www.pronouns.failedslacker.com/
Also, try to notice whether or not these feelings change over time. If they do, you might be on the genderfluid spectrum. (For example, some days I want to be perceived in a certain way, and some days I don’t really care)
#2
Don’t be an a*s. Being trans doesn’t make you special in any way, neither for good or for bad. Just as people should not treat you different for that, you shouldn’t do the same to others. Be an example to follow: show the world that being trans doesn’t mean agressively interrupting a children’s event in a library, or shouting at a server for not knowing your pronouns even though they’ve never met you before.
Get away from people who disrespect you for being trans, and get around people who accept you as you are. Show respect to others, and you shall get it yourself. Yes, there’s a lot of a******s in the world, in both sides. Try to avoid them and don’t become one of them.
#3
I’m genderfaun and have a ton of experience figuring out what my gender is day to day, so especially if you’re AFAB I can probably help. If you want to talk about it and figure out, just comment on this (:
#4
I can use my experiences as a trigender person (I think) to help, what does your gender feel like?
#5
If you figure out you’re gender-fluid, my best friend has a system for showing us what pronouns she uses. She wears a pink ring on feminine days, a blue ring on masculine days, and both on neither/both/non binary days. It’s a nice way to subtly let others know your pronouns without having to say it every day :P
#6
As a NB person of over a year. Think of it as a spectrum. A 5×5 grid. Top corners are labeled ‘male’ and the bottom two are ‘female’ and the middle is NB, if you see yourself closer to male/female then you may be trans, closer to the middle? Maybe NB. if you see yourself shifting between them. Gender fluid, play around with it. Take your time also!
#7
Stay true to yourself and know that people love you for you – despite what any political or religious “leaders” say.
#8
Can someone help me figure out my gender identity I always thought I was nb but now idk
Follow Us