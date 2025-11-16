Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Panic Attack Advice? (Closed)

I just need help.
#1
No matter what is going on, you are never wrong for escaping to a safe, quiet space. Bathrooms are pretty good. Sometimes being alone with your thoughts is bad too so if you want to, having a friend there is helpful. Panic attacks suck. I am so sorry you have to experience them
#2
I train myself. From when I was young, when I was doing something enjoyable I always bring a little fluffy piece of cotton. Then, over time, when I get upset I only have to pet something fluffy to be happy :D I think it’s pretty common, everyone can train themselves
#3
Breathe. Close your eyes. Watch tv.
#4
What I do when I get stressed out is I use my thumb to tap my finger tips in succession back and forth when I feel jittery. You can also do a “finger maze”, dragging your index finger in between the spaces of your other hand. Or, you can so a 5-4-3-2-1 exercise to refocus you. 5 things you see, 4 things you feel, 3 things you hear, 2 things you smell, and 1 thing you taste. I hope this helps!
#5
Circular breathing (in through your nose, out through your mouth), or square breathing (inhale for 3 seconds, hold for 3 seconds, breathe out for 3, hold for 3) are good techniques as well. Google ‘grounding techniques’ as well, and write a few of them down to try.
Basically, you are looking to distract your brain and shift your focus. Fidget toys may also be helpful for day-to-day anxiety.
How frequent are your panic attacks?
#6
Rub your veins on your lower arms or your wrist. It causes a soothing sensation throughout your body and helps you catch your breath. Good luck.
#7
Counting from 1 to 10 slowly can help. Try to keep your focus on something and let the attack pass. For example you could try closing your eyes and focus on your breathing. Hope it helps.
#8
Think about what comforts you when you are upset, a stuffed animal, a song, a video and go to that place. Even if you don’t have access, think about how the stuffed animal feels when you hug it, how the song flows or what the video says. If you can, remove yourself from others, go to a separate room or even a bathroom stall to be alone.
Remember that you are not alone. I like to think about talking to another person somewhere in the world who is going through the same thing and making each other laugh.
#9
Try thinking of your favorite place where you feel calm. Picture yourself relaxing there, with someone or something you love and helps you calm down. Or doing something calming. It doesn’t work for me, but I have heard amazing things about that trick.
Follow Us