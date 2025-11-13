We Had A Photoshoot With Jon Snow And Melisandre From Game Of Thrones

Thanks to the incredible cosplayers Andrea and Fabiola, we were able to shoot some portraits of Jon Snow, the king of the north, and Melisandre, the red woman. They were the ones who also handcrafted the costumes with their expert hands.
On a snowy day, we went to a castle here in Italy to recreate the atmosphere of the Winterfell lands. We also had the opportunity to shoot with some dire wolves and a guest star: a white walker!
This is our personal interpretation of Game of Thrones because we want to tribute to the series that ends this year with the eighth season.
Hope you like it!
More info: lucabeni.com
Jon Snow
White Walker
Melisandre
The video backstage
