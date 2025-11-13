We Had A Photoshoot With Jon Snow And Melisandre From Game Of Thrones

by

Thanks to the incredible cosplayers Andrea and Fabiola, we were able to shoot some portraits of Jon Snow, the king of the north, and Melisandre, the red woman. They were the ones who also handcrafted the costumes with their expert hands.

On a snowy day, we went to a castle here in Italy to recreate the atmosphere of the Winterfell lands. We also had the opportunity to shoot with some dire wolves and a guest star: a white walker!

This is our personal interpretation of Game of Thrones because we want to tribute to the series that ends this year with the eighth season.

Hope you like it!

More info: lucabeni.com

Jon Snow

We Had A Photoshoot With Jon Snow And Melisandre From Game Of Thrones
We Had A Photoshoot With Jon Snow And Melisandre From Game Of Thrones
We Had A Photoshoot With Jon Snow And Melisandre From Game Of Thrones
We Had A Photoshoot With Jon Snow And Melisandre From Game Of Thrones
We Had A Photoshoot With Jon Snow And Melisandre From Game Of Thrones
We Had A Photoshoot With Jon Snow And Melisandre From Game Of Thrones

White Walker

We Had A Photoshoot With Jon Snow And Melisandre From Game Of Thrones

Melisandre

We Had A Photoshoot With Jon Snow And Melisandre From Game Of Thrones
We Had A Photoshoot With Jon Snow And Melisandre From Game Of Thrones
We Had A Photoshoot With Jon Snow And Melisandre From Game Of Thrones
We Had A Photoshoot With Jon Snow And Melisandre From Game Of Thrones
We Had A Photoshoot With Jon Snow And Melisandre From Game Of Thrones
We Had A Photoshoot With Jon Snow And Melisandre From Game Of Thrones
We Had A Photoshoot With Jon Snow And Melisandre From Game Of Thrones
We Had A Photoshoot With Jon Snow And Melisandre From Game Of Thrones
We Had A Photoshoot With Jon Snow And Melisandre From Game Of Thrones
We Had A Photoshoot With Jon Snow And Melisandre From Game Of Thrones
We Had A Photoshoot With Jon Snow And Melisandre From Game Of Thrones
We Had A Photoshoot With Jon Snow And Melisandre From Game Of Thrones
We Had A Photoshoot With Jon Snow And Melisandre From Game Of Thrones

The video backstage

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Stephen King Carrie 1976
The Various Forms of Stephen King’s Carrie
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2022
Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Beloved Pets
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
Vicki Gunvalson: 10 Things You Didn’t Know
3 min read
Dec, 8, 2016
House of Cards
Are Show Cancellations the Right Moves Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations?
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2017
Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, Episode 5 – Ghost Returns From The Dead?
3 min read
Dec, 26, 2021
Never-Before-Seen Photos Of 20-Year-Old David Bowie Posing For His Debut Album Cover In 1967
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.