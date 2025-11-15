Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Insomnia Tips? (Closed)

If you have a tip to help someone with insomnia, please post it.
#1
dont askme how i know this cause the science is hard o explain but eat turnips
#2
Drink warm milk, take extra strength melatonin, DON’T GO ON SCREENS AFTER 9, pet your pets or snuggle with a soft blanket, and don’t stay up
#3
Melatonin never worked on me. I’m going to give you a series of steps to follow to train your body to fall asleep to a specific thing if you’re desperate.
1) Find a movie you like but don’t love, this is extremely important. This movie is going to be your trigger.
2) Brew a cup of sleepy time tea. It makes me sleepy enough to lay down but it’s not enough to know I me out. It may knock you out if you’ve never drank it before. Trust me, it makes you tired. If you can’t drink tea take melatonin if it works on you or sleeping pills.
3) Put the movie on. Put it on repeat and go to bed. The first few days this will seem like nonsense, trust me it’s not.
4) Do this every single night. Don’t skip it, it is vital you do this every night.
5) After about 2-5 weeks you’ll see results. Depends on your mind, soon enough the movie itself will be enough to knock you out.
Congratulations you just trained your body to fall asleep to a movie. You can do this music as well. After about 2 months or so you won’t need anything to make you sleepy the movie will put you to sleep. Sleepy time tea is still good though. You’ll never be able to really watch the movie again though so don’t make it a movie you’ll miss, but it can’t be a movie you hate or the conditioning won’t work.
#4
Make sure you are warm and comfortable.
Before you are going to sleep have a nice hot cup of tea or drink water.
Fresh air definitely helps.
Read!
#5
Personally, i just hope i can sleep
#6
cuddle with the demon that lives under your bed, works for me or listen to music also works. try to put lavender in your pillow. also when i first got diagnosed with insomnia i felt like i was never alone in my own room and i felt like i was being watched but it turned out i was just scared of not being able to sleep and i just was having to much caffiene during the day because i have trouble staying up. and to help with that i started just going in the woods behind my neighborhood and meditating and drinking tea early in the morning. if you want to know more you can ask for my snapchat and ill put it on my profile and ill be willing to tell you everything i know about the subject. aand remember you need to get enough sleep to keep you mental health healthy
#7
So, uh, I’ve been listening to Sherlock Holmes when I go to bed since I was in, like, second grade. I’ve practically memorized them.
#8
Listen to ASMR… It helped me to sleep, just don’t watch screens… it’ll make your eyes hurt…
#9
Wear socks. Wearing socks warms up your feet and that actually opens up the blood vessels that can help you cool down. It can help you fall asleep faster.
#10
Do something you don’t enjoy… Not like a sport, but mental stuff like studying or reading. (My trigger is math)
#11
I’m not a doctor or anything but it helps me sleep when I turn on the fan and use an ice pack wrapped in a towel and put it in my pillow then watch something boring on YouTube I’ll be asleep in 5 minutes
Follow Us