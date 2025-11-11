Artist’s Surreal Terrariums Give Plants Legs

Obviously, the #1 problem facing gardeners today is that their plants don’t have legs. Luckily, Milan-based designer Matteo Cubic has changed all of that with his bizarre series of DOMSAI terrariums, which feature legged plants encased in glass bubble that make them look like alien space invaders.
The terrariums include holes to let the plants breathe and to let owners water them. And if all white isn’t your style, they also come with a variety of colorful socks painted on!
More info: domsai.com | matteocibicstudio.com | Shop (h/t: myampgoesto11)
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us