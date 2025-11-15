Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Famous Friends? (Closed)

by

If you do, tell me who. Hey, that rhymes!

#1

Kind of… a family friend is a doctor who wrote and published quite a few medical books. Does that count?

#2

I work with a person who’s relation is a movie star.

#3

Not me but one of my family members is friends with Tim Noaks

#4

one of my friends sister is a ctor who played in the tv show Gotham

#5

I used to meet famous musicians all the time, Noel Redding, does this count?

#6

Well, my cousin is sort of famous… but only in our town

Patrick Penrose
