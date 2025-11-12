Artist Makes Art With Oreo Fillings And The Result Is “Delicious”

by

I believe that many people here should have a certain ritual when eating a stuffed cookie, many open, eat one side, then only the filling and end the other side.

Well, the artist known as Harley’s Food Art resists eating them and makes art with the filling of wafers, carving in the filling of his Oreos, pop culture characters and famous paintings.

More info: Instagram

#1

Artist Makes Art With Oreo Fillings And The Result Is &#8220;Delicious&#8221;

#2

Artist Makes Art With Oreo Fillings And The Result Is &#8220;Delicious&#8221;

#3

Artist Makes Art With Oreo Fillings And The Result Is &#8220;Delicious&#8221;

#4

Artist Makes Art With Oreo Fillings And The Result Is &#8220;Delicious&#8221;

#5

Artist Makes Art With Oreo Fillings And The Result Is &#8220;Delicious&#8221;

#6

Artist Makes Art With Oreo Fillings And The Result Is &#8220;Delicious&#8221;

#7

Artist Makes Art With Oreo Fillings And The Result Is &#8220;Delicious&#8221;

#8

Artist Makes Art With Oreo Fillings And The Result Is &#8220;Delicious&#8221;

#9

Artist Makes Art With Oreo Fillings And The Result Is &#8220;Delicious&#8221;

#10

Artist Makes Art With Oreo Fillings And The Result Is &#8220;Delicious&#8221;

#11

Artist Makes Art With Oreo Fillings And The Result Is &#8220;Delicious&#8221;

#12

Artist Makes Art With Oreo Fillings And The Result Is &#8220;Delicious&#8221;

#13

Artist Makes Art With Oreo Fillings And The Result Is &#8220;Delicious&#8221;

#14

Artist Makes Art With Oreo Fillings And The Result Is &#8220;Delicious&#8221;

#15

Artist Makes Art With Oreo Fillings And The Result Is &#8220;Delicious&#8221;

#16

Artist Makes Art With Oreo Fillings And The Result Is &#8220;Delicious&#8221;

#17

Artist Makes Art With Oreo Fillings And The Result Is &#8220;Delicious&#8221;

#18

Artist Makes Art With Oreo Fillings And The Result Is &#8220;Delicious&#8221;

#19

Artist Makes Art With Oreo Fillings And The Result Is &#8220;Delicious&#8221;

#20

Artist Makes Art With Oreo Fillings And The Result Is &#8220;Delicious&#8221;

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know about “The Interrogation Room”
3 min read
Jan, 7, 2018
Aperture Wrench Shows What Happens When Photographer Designs Tools
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
What Is The Cast of Gilmore Girls Doing Now?
3 min read
May, 8, 2023
I Camouflaged A Model Into The Seven Wonders Of The World
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
What We Learned from the Saved by The Bell Reboot Trailer
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2020
Pants That Will Give You ‘Fried Chicken’ Legs Exist, And The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.