Hey Pandas, If You Could Be Any Fictional Character For A Day, Who Would You Choose And Why? (Closed)

by

I want to ask a question to all of you!! Please answer them if you have happened or know this!

#1

Probably Rose Tyler from Dr. Who. Getting to travel through time and space would be wicked.

#2

Hoid from Brandon Sanderson’s cosmere, ’cause he’s got so many of the powers, and is privy to many secrets, and secret societies.

#3

I think I would be either Wolverine or Deadpool :)

#4

Perrin aybera from wheel of time. To be able to speak to wolves would be amazing.

