Hey Pandas, If You Could Be Any Fictional Character For A Day, Who Would You Choose And Why? (Closed)

I want to ask a question to all of you!! Please answer them if you have happened or know this!
#1
Probably Rose Tyler from Dr. Who. Getting to travel through time and space would be wicked.
#2
Hoid from Brandon Sanderson’s cosmere, ’cause he’s got so many of the powers, and is privy to many secrets, and secret societies.
#3
I think I would be either Wolverine or Deadpool :)
#4
Perrin aybera from wheel of time. To be able to speak to wolves would be amazing.
