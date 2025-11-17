Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Cool Easter Traditions? (Closed)

It’s so interesting how people celebrate different holidays with special traditions! (i know I’m celebrating with chocolate)
#1
We have a smoked sausage, smoked ham, boiled eggs (coloured), pickled cucumber, peppers, tomatoes and warm bread for brunch. Croation and back home these offerings used to be packed in a basket and taken to church to be blessed before we could eat them at home, typically the mother went to church and family waited at home. Cool story my mum tells from years ago. Apparently one woman who had her family food blessed tripped down a slight hill on her way home. Her food fell out and it was discovered she had very little. She made her basket look full by putting shoes in the bottom. The town folk helped her collect what she had and then replaced her shoes with stuff from their own baskets, now THATS Easter spirit.
#2
A tradition we do as Ukrainian Canadians, we can’t eat anything on Easter Sunday until after we’ve eaten a hard boiled egg that was blessed by a priest.
#3
Prior to COVID, we’d always visit my aunt’s place, and would either have Easter brunch or dinner with my mom’s side of the family.
Went yesterday, and it was the first time I saw my grandparents in over three years. Had a very nice brunch with ham, eggs, back bacon, beans with pulled pork, toast, and fruit.
#4
Even though my sisters and I are well into our teens, my parents still set up an Easter egg hunt around our garden every year, and we do it as a family. At the end, there is always a special egg for each of us ❤️
#5
My family always bakes a special cake (it is sooo good!)
#6
on special occasions we get a freddo frog icecream cake. everyone gets a slice and we count how many chocolate pieces we each have! the winner has the most :)
#7
We make chocolate croissants and watch ‘Ready Player One’ .. the best Easter egg hunt movie ever!!
#8
we go to church and talk about the resurrection of Christ then we go home and hide eggs and we leave one empty to represent how Jesus left the tomb
#9
Egg decorating, to make pisanki. It was often very time-consuming, and we’d hate to eat the eggs because the decorations were often very elaborate. We had beeswax we used only for that, and we’d often use natural dyes. We did regular ones, too, using the natural dyes. Then we’d trade them with neighbors. Nowadays, I merely paint wooden eggs.
#10
I remarried in 1945 and for the past 32 years I have given my wife an Easter egg hunt. I use the little plastic eggs that break in half filled with mini bars and this year I included short love notes.
#11
I’m not christian, so while everyone is having family dinners and egg hunts, I start on my spring cleaning! Get up early, put on the tunes and work my butt off until the house shines!
#12
Not entirely special but my family will drive up to my grandparents farm, we will have a HUGE Easter egg hunt and eat pannenkoek (I suck at spelling so i have no idea if this is how you spell it) for dinner.
#13
We hide change instead of candy for our Easter hunt.
#14
Eating too much sugar and getting sick the next day. Is it me, or does anyone else like decapitating peeps?
#15
I have two Easters. Greek Orthodox, and normal (I’m atheist and so are my parents but it’s a way of carrying my grandmas tradition.)
#16
not celebrating Easter? lol
#17
Chocolate eggs everywhere. Eat as many as you find during the 4 days of Easter. Also, week before Easter (Palm Sunday), kids dress up as witches and decorate willow branches (they already have those little fluffy white “kittens”) and they go from door to door wishing good luck for the year. They give the branch and get chocolate eggs as pay.
We paint emptied eggs and hang them around the house. We also grow Easter grass and put little yellow chicks there as decoration. We also put narcissuses everywhere.
We eat lamb and fish, and pasha and mämmi (sort of porridge made of malt) with heavy cream.
We ski a lot during Easter days. Gotta burn those calories I guess.
Some people like to put up bonfires.
#18
my family likes to throw eggs at each other
#19
We don’t do anything super exciting but we have one:
Every Easter we make “bunny cake” which is confetti cake with coconut on top. The special part is that the “bunny” decorates it with peeps and candy overnight. It’s really good, although I’m not a huge fan of the frosting bc it’s too sweet.
#20
I’m Pagan, my husband is Agnostic, but the extended family is Christian. We go over my SIL’s for an egg hunt and Easter dinner. For the past five years I have volunteered to bring bread and wine to Easter dinner. They still haven’t gotten it.
#21
Ignoring it completely – although I do take the days off, but there’s no choice in that. Personally I don’t waste time celebrating things that didn’t happen hundreds or thousands of years ago.
Follow Us