Woman Cooks For Her SIL Every Day, Gets Complaints About The Meals Being Too “Bourgeois”

Family isn’t just for having dinner on holidays; they also look out for each other when times get tough.
So, after Reddit user South_Arrival_7036 learned that her sister had an accident and was forced to switch to a lower-paying job, she started making her sibling lunch, and her husband began delivering them on his commute.
However, the woman recently found out that her sister’s colleagues have been giving her a hard time because they find the meals too fancy.
While it might be easy to brush off the sister’s demands as irrational nonsense, they might be just a result of a wider problem. Bear with me.
We spend so much of our time at work and grant it so much of our mental capacity, so of course we want to feel like we belong and are well-liked.
According to sociologist Tracy Brower, PhD, loneliness can affect us in many different ways:
So even if we aren’t interested in having a work bestie, meaningful relationships with the people we earn our living with are still very important. And if the sister’s lunches are being widely mocked even now that she’s been working at the company for a few years, it might be because she’s not fitting in on a broader level.
Many of us should be able to relate to her. Research from Utah State University’s Jon M. Huntsman School of Business indicates that 66% of employees experience some form of ostracism at work.
In fact, their findings also show that of the respondents who said they had experienced some form of workplace ostracism, 68% also reported feeling burned out at home. Furthermore, 82% of their spouses reported that the worker engaged in family undermining at home (e.g., acting in an unpleasant or angry manner when they come home from work, or taking out work frustrations on family members). What’s more, 70% of those spouses indicated that they then felt burned out by family life.
This means that it very well might be that the whole thing is being blown out of proportion as a result of a negative cycle initiated by the sister’s coworkers.
