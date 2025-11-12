Brazilian Tropical Soul: Embroidered Pictures With Beads And Sequins In New Series By Aline Brant.

The new series of images by the artist Aline Brant presents printed photographs that receive the manual intervention of embroidery with beads and sequins, adorning carnival masks in portraits. “Mascarada” refers to the allegory as the main element of the Brazilian carnival, one of the biggest popular celebrations in the world.
In the pictures is possible to see all the textures, colors and movements related with this huge celebration and feel a lit bit of the “brazilian tropical soul”.
“But I, I need to be Others. I think Renew the man using butterflies “
Manoel de Barros
