Brazilian Tropical Soul: Embroidered Pictures With Beads And Sequins In New Series By Aline Brant.

by

The new series of images by the artist Aline Brant presents printed photographs that receive the manual intervention of embroidery with beads and sequins, adorning carnival masks in portraits. “Mascarada” refers to the allegory as the main element of the Brazilian carnival, one of the biggest popular celebrations in the world.

In the pictures is possible to see all the textures, colors and movements related with this huge celebration and feel a lit bit of the “brazilian tropical soul”.

“But I, I need to be Others. I think Renew the man using butterflies “

Manoel de Barros

More info: Instagram

Brazilian Tropical Soul: Embroidered Pictures With Beads And Sequins In New Series By Aline Brant.
Brazilian Tropical Soul: Embroidered Pictures With Beads And Sequins In New Series By Aline Brant.
Brazilian Tropical Soul: Embroidered Pictures With Beads And Sequins In New Series By Aline Brant.
Brazilian Tropical Soul: Embroidered Pictures With Beads And Sequins In New Series By Aline Brant.
Brazilian Tropical Soul: Embroidered Pictures With Beads And Sequins In New Series By Aline Brant.
Brazilian Tropical Soul: Embroidered Pictures With Beads And Sequins In New Series By Aline Brant.
Brazilian Tropical Soul: Embroidered Pictures With Beads And Sequins In New Series By Aline Brant.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Five Best and Five Worst Moms in TV History
3 min read
Apr, 7, 2022
Daybreak
Netflix’s Post-Apocalyptic Comedy Adventure Series Daybreak Looks Decent
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2019
Fresh Off the Boat
Fresh Off The Boat Season 1 Episode 11 Review: “Very Superstitious”
3 min read
Apr, 7, 2015
These Eco-Friendly Cat Playhouses Look Like Big Milk Cartons
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0 Season 5 Episode 25 Review: “A Make Kaua (Until We Die)”
3 min read
May, 10, 2015
This is the Original Joe Exotic Documentary Before “Tiger King”
3 min read
Apr, 9, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.