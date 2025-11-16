Hey Pandas, Do You Have A Favourite Tradition With Snow?

Do you have snowball fights? Go sledding? Snow angels? Snow cones? Let me know!
#1
Whenever it snows for the first time, I always take a picture before going outside with my coat and just enjoying it. Snowflakes are so pretty ❄️
#2
When I was a kid, my parents would take us to go sledding down/snow tubbing a hill near our place when there was enough snow on the ground.
After that, we’d get hot chocolate at home.
#3
Accidentally fall and then lay there for a bit.
#4
Avoiding it. I moved farther south three times.
#5
Yes. I stay nice and warm inside viewing the snow. The cold snow and ice stays outside trying to entice me to venture out.
#6
The first thing I do is make a snow angel. It doesn’t matter where I am. I jokingly posted something about making naked snow angels while I was at work. Then went out fully clothed and made one. A few coworkers posted pictures of my angel and that’s how rumors happen. It didn’t matter that there were witnesses that I was dressed people still think I did it naked. I’m to white to go outside naked in the snow I’d blend in.
#7
When it snows I sit in my recliner with a hot drink and cookies and watch the snow fall, making everything look peaceful and serene. (I am 81 and well past the building snowmen and snowball fights age.)
#8
Maple syrup candy. I live in prime maple syrup country, and I grew up (and still live) on a farm that has about 40 acres of maple forest. Needless to say, my family has always made and sold lots of maple syrup. Anyways, we always pour hot maple syrup into a bowl of snow, and it creates this delicious taffy-like candy. And for those who are wondering, homemade maple syrup does taste way better, especially right off the stove.
#9
It doesn’t snow very much or very often, so the few times it’s snows enough to stick our tradition is freaking out and getting way more excited than we should over snow.
#10
Yes… between December and February, bitterly complain that there is no snow as we burn our feet trying to get from the car park to the waters edge on sand that is only slightly cooler than the surface of the sun!
#11
I used to take my dogs on a nearby field and let them play in the snow and throw snowballs for them to catch. Sadly I can’t do that anymore, but it was a nice tradition for the last 16 years
#12
The first-snow-snowfight between the village I where grew up & and the nighbour-village. Literally everyone who was able to leave the house – from the youngest, to the oldest – is fighting. One village against the other.
In the end there will be mulled wine for everyone and a few bonfires to warm up again.
There is a similar tradition in the district, where I live now. The first snow will cause havoc in the evening because everyone ist fighting all over the street. Sadly there wasn’t enough snow to fight the last few years. :(
#13
Is chucking snowballs at my friends a tradition?
#14
Snow caves!
We’d tunnel into huge snow piles and make a room with couches, chairs & tables, all out of snow. Sometimes we’d have 2 or 3 rooms, connected by more tunnels.
We’d bring food from home & hang out for hours & carved wall niches for decorations, made from things like pinecones & twigs and to hold our “provisions”.
We’d also get the “Snow Cave Lecture”, about that time “little Timmy was buried & had to be dug out” from our parents/guardians.
It was a valid safety issue though & the fear of collapse made playing in the caves a bit more exciting.
Aboveground snow forts were made for epic snowball wars, complete with trenches.
#15
When we lived in an apartment with a pool with an outside door, we’d roll in the snow (in bathing suits) then run back in and jump in the hot tub. Then, we’d rinse and repeat.
#16
Snowcream 😋
1 cup snow
1/2 powdered sugar
A bit of vanilla
Simple and delicious
#17
I go sledding and we live by this park. There is this small secluded area with a great hill. Everyone goes there so there are a TON of sled paths. People make little ramps and when it’s not too crowded sledding there is SUPER fun.
#18
Daughter in-law is from the Lakota Nation and it’s custom to roll a new baby in the first snow.
#19
eat it
#20
It doesnt snow much where I live but usually I just like to toss snowballs at stop signs and my friends
#21
Snow day breakfast! Every snow day the (now grown) kids had, either my husband or I would make a BIG breakfast before they went out to play.
#22
I like driving at night when its snowing. Also Ill fill the bed of my truck with snow and look for a field, or parking lot to do donuts in. The added weight slings the truck around so fast! Its like being part of some Nasa experiment.
#23
Shoveling…LOL just kidding. Nobody likes shoveling.
#24
Snow ice cream! We would put every cake pan and metal mixing bowl outside to collect clean snow, then stir in vanilla and sweetened condensed milk until it was the consistency of ice cream. One of my favorite childhood memories, making snow ice cream sundaes with my dad.
#25
wishing it would snow… :c i live in cali.
#26
Typically, I geek out over the pretty snowfall and then watch the entire city fall apart for a couple days (I live in Atlanta, GA; we do NOT know how to deal with snow)
#27
This was something I did all through my 20s, and into my early 30s, until my daughter was born. Every year, with the first snowfall, I would watch the beautiful, animated short film ‘The Snowman. It is set to some of the most beautiful music I’ve ever heard, and is about a young boy who finds that his beloved “first snow” snowman has come to life. The Snowman whisks the boy away to a place where all the snowpeople gather to celebrate Christmas. It was released around 1986 out of Canada or Europe, and is no doubt now available to stream at home. It’s very lovely and poignant, with none of the annoying cutesy-cute American “noise” in the background. Everyone who loves the first snowfall of winter should see see it!
#28
I wish I had one… I live in Mumbai India,so no snow, but it does get pretty cold in the mornings while swimming practice around 5:30 am. Sooo
#29
I am still at school. There are two classes that have the same lunch break time (we don’t have all the same time) so every Tuesday there is a HUGE snowball fight. Ofc some people melt the snow into ice, so it’s a bit painful too
#30
Don’t get much snow living in the UK but my first instinct is always to spin around in it like Winona Ryder in Edward Scissorhands.
#31
I love snow but hardly get it here in the UK where i live use to get it quite a lot when we were kids.
#32
I used to find the deepest snow drift near the door and chuck my tiny dog in it. She thought it was the greatest thing ever. She’d burrow around in there having a grand ol time and walk out wagging and all jazzed.
#33
eatinf it
#34
I feel like I should also add mine.
My favourite thing to do would have to having these massive strategic snowball wars with my cousins and neighbors. We’d build these huge walls and boundaries out of snow, one of us just making snowballs, one person throwing, and one or two people working on making the fort larger. My cousins and I would on one team, the neighbor kids on another and these things could last for hours until our parents finally told us we needed to come inside and warm up.
#35
I live in Western Australia so our winter is your summer in the Northern Hemisphere and vice versa. On rare occasions, it snows at a place called Bluff Knoll down south of Perth in July. Snow lasts briefly but always makes the news. Occasionally it gets cold enough for heavy hail in Perth. One famous storm a few years ago damaged heaps of cars. They were sold discounted so sometimes you see dimpled cars driving around.
Anyway, now we are coming into summer with temperatures already 30C plus. The guy who mentioned the scorching sand was right – way too hot for bare feet! Hope Christmas Day isn’t 40C plus this year! We still eat all the traditional stuff but with lots of seafood too and salads too. Kids go mad with water fights under the sprinkler or swimming. Merry Christmas!
#36
Every time it snows a lot, me and my friends build an igloo. Then we sleep in it for the night. One time it fell in the night and I was the only one to wake up. Good times, good times.
#37
It sure is beautiful here in the mountains and the pines when it snows but I’m one to say it’s prettier when you are on the inside looking out! When it snows, I light the fireplace, put on some music and cuddle with the cats on the sofa with a nice cup of tea and a book!
#38
Giggle like a maniac, (because we never get snow where I live) put on 10 layers of clothes ,and proceed to beat any challengers in snowball fights.
#39
eat it
#40
We hardly get any snow here in the UK the last snow was about 5 years ago but we have been told we could get it this year, at the moment the temp goes from 5C to 4C.
#41
Like when your best mate aunty gets into the depth of snow and makes a snow angel that’s kind of hung. And surrounds it with ahem pillars w/bouldered rocks. Then sticks it on facebook whilst giggling like a fool. And all the kids pretend to be angry.
#42
I’m not sure! I haven’t seen snow in a while, hopefully we get some this year!
#43
Make lots of tiny snowmen and put name tags on them. Name them people or things you hate. Now smash smash
#44
Looking at the snow-covered mountains from 50 miles away, grateful I’m not up there freezing my tush off.
#45
No.
