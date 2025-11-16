Hey Pandas, Did You Have An Imaginary Pet Or Friend Growing Up?

Describe your imaginary friend/pet & the things you did together.
Did you tell anyone else about this?
How old were you?
#1
I had 2 invisible friends, 2 skeletons named Bones and Fibula.
#2
When I was about 2, I had an imaginary friend named Hoops. Hoops was a pink dragon that could breath acid bubbles and ate mushrooms and wood sorrel. I’ve always been creative and weird.
#3
I’m 15 and I still do. My stuffed animals and imaginary friends have evolved into a game I play with my 8 yo brother involving galactic warfare and an unnecessary amount of lore
#4
I was 2-4 and I had two. One was cucumber man from Veggie Tales and the other was his girlfriend who looked exactly like him but with eyelashes and her name was Drawera. I would get super upset if someone pronounced her name Dora as well.
#5
Well, well, well, I’m glad you asked! I had a parallel family– a girl my age named Chocolate (but sometimes Strawberry), a younger boy my brother’s age, Blueberry (FYI I used to hate blueberries), twins named Juice and Juice (but you have so say it super fast– juiceandjuice), and a dog named Apple that I had to take for walks. Yes, I have always loved food, and I was a bit extra as a preschooler!!
#6
I still have one now.
#7
I didn’t, and I was jealous of kids who did. I could imagine something, but wished I had an imaginary friend that I literally thought I could see and hear. It sounded amazing to me!
#8
I did not have imaginary friends but I did have imaginary situations in my head. I am very much an introvert all of my stories took place internally. Even if I was playing with a couple Barbies their conversation was going on in my head and not out loud unless I had a friend over. I’m 42 and still to this day when I’m very bored or trying to fall asleep I’ll just create a story line in my head and watch it play out the way I want to.
#9
Not me, my little cousin. He had an imaginary friend called Mouse. Who was (shockingly) a mouse. He was so attached to him that once we went to WalMart and he forgot Mouse in the car so we had to walk back to get him before we could do our shopping. It all ended a few months after his little sister was born though. Something we didn’t know until much later was that Mouse was a captain of a submarine…which he went down fighting in against nazis in a bathtub….
#10
I had (still have) an imaginary friend named max. he was a mix of the green ghost from ghost busters and some man in blue suit. He has been my childhood friend ever since. Even when I’m bored. My mind will spark and he’ll be there.
#11
I hyperfixated on hamsters when I was about nine, so I had an imaginary hamster named Sapphire. Sometimes she was represented by a Littlest Pet Shop hamster.
I would also imagine that characters from shows/movies/books I liked were my friends. Some characters I remember specifically were Daniel Tiger, Caillou, Anna and Kristoff (and their child I made up for them, sporting the very creative name of Kristianna), Hiccup and Astrid, and allll of the wings of fire characters up until around book 11.
I also had Picky, a pink brontosaurus/fox mix who only ate pickles. I made him specifically because I wanted to have an imaginary friend.
Also, according to my mother, I had an imaginary friend when I was a toddler, but I have absolutely no memory of this. Apparently the child had brain surgery. I had a weird obsession with brains when I was little idk
#12
I was like, 7 to 10? I don’t really remember. I had an imaginary monster. His name was furry big-teeth and he was a huge furry monster with big teeth. There was a monster realm where I made potions out of eyeballs and leeches and other big-teeth as well. Brother big-teeth, grandma big-teeth, murder big-teeth, y’know, the whole gang.
#13
Well… I was the queen if an imaginary kingdom called Imagitopia and I had a little site named Abby and Emily who are also imaginary. I could be a mermaid and I had magical powers. All this is still kinda me. Also, I have over 3000 pets that are all very well taken care of.
#14
My oldest daughter has had a cousin for a few years. She talks about him as both a baby and as an old man. He used to have a wife but she died. They lived in a big red house.
I honestly sometimes think he is someone she grew up with in a former life because her stories about him can be as detailed as her “real” anecdotes.
She started talking about him when she was 2 years old. She’s 5 now.
#15
um,when I was 3,I had 1 older brother so I had to make freinds up
#16
I imagined that I was either a member of The Goonies or The Monster Squad. I’d have whole conversations with Mikey, Stef, Mouth, Rudy, and Sean. It completely weirded my dad out, but my mom just shrugged and figured it was probably a thing kids do (I was an only child and I was alone a lot).
#17
A bat named Piddy I think? She used to fly behind us in the car
#18
He was a prince that saved me from mosters in the closet. He had black hair and fought in a white suit. He only existed to save me at night. And when there weren’t any monsters he kinda just stood around my bed…waiting. I don’t remember his name, but now that I’m older he kinda sounds like a creep.
