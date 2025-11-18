Hey Pandas, Describe Your Worst High-End Restaurant Experiences (Closed)

Sometimes you hear a lot about a restaurant, but when you actually visit, it doesn’t stand up to its hype. What were your worst experiences on the matter?
#1
Extremely expensive Thai restaurant. My in laws decided to treat us to a night out. It’s a lovely place and packed. We order and I chose the green papaya salad. Well everyone else’s meals arrive and they wait for mine. After 20 minutes we gain the server’s attention and ask where my meal is. He disappears and returns saying it’ll be a few more minutes. I tell everyone to eat while it’s hot. Well another 30 minutes go by and still my food has not appeared and everyone else is finishing up. We get the server again and he presents the check with the green papaya salad on it. We politely remind him that the salad was never delivered. He looks at the table to argue but realizes my place setting is still empty. He goes out to the kitchen and returns to inform us they are out of green papaya and have been the entire night. Still don’t know what that was about. They grudgingly remove it from the bill and send us on our way.
#2
Just getting portions so insultingly small that you need fast food after you leave the restaurant.
#3
My wife and I were t a decent restaurant. Very typical meal; very typical server. Nothing unusual happened. Near the end of our meal a different server stopped by to take our desert order. She said “I’m sorry I’m a different person, but your server was just fired.”
#4
This was about 20 ya, so not recent. While dining with my then fiancee at the city’s top restaurant (probably!). The place was classy. Waiters would flick the napkin onto your lap, push in your chair, carve the meat for you, never argue about changes to the dish, etc. Yet! And YET! the last time I went, they had a f*****g angle grinder and were adjusting a railing on a raised dais. Huge noise. While customers were there. I called the manager, told them to stop, and he actually argued with me that the builders had to work during work hours. I said this is totally not on for a restaurant, close the place for the day if you want to do this. I never went back.
#5
For my life and budget one of Gordon Ramsay’s ventures: “Ramsay Kitchen” or something like that is at the top. Spent about $100 per person and the food was just mediocre. The signature “beef wellington” dish was hyped-up specifically and I just thought it was a flop. It’s still a steak I had to cut up accordingly but that action just dislodged the pastry wrapper on it. There is a mushroom mixture in between too which actually aided the wrapper in falling off. What I was left with is a small filet steak and a pile of pastry wrapping on the side for $70 (entree only). Give me some greasy thai food or indian gravies for a tiny fraction of that place any day. In fact, I’ll just make the gravies myself and spend the $15 on beer while I cook. 🤣
#6
we stopped by a newly-opened Russian-themed restaurant. We were the only ones there. The server barley spoke any English – we had to pantomime and point at the menu. She got our drinks wrong. Then we sat and sat, nothing happened. Gradually the restaurant began to fill with loud, boisterous Russians. Here the entire restaurant had been fully booked for a family reunion, and there were no signs or any indication that the place was closed for a private event. We sat for over an hour in the middle of someone else’s family-reunion party, a party were no one spoke English. We couldn’t leave because we had placed an order. (Finally our food came – it was c**p.) We paid and left fast.
#7
My worst experience was the 7 years I worked in one when I was in my 20s. I’m now 54 and still have the occasional nightmare. It was the most stressful job I’ve ever had.
#8
#9
Went to my local Texas Roadhouse with my family. It’s always fun to go there, the baked potatoes there are fire🔥🔥🔥.
Anyways, the most recent time we went there, at the beginning of the visit things went pretty normal. This guy wrote down our drinks and went to get them. We waited. When the man returns with our napkins and straws for the drinks, he straight up THREW THEM AT THE TABLE LIKE HE LITERALLY SHURIKEN/NINJA STAR’ED THEM ACROSS THE TABLE. Oh yea, and he threw the napkins as well.
My dad, who takes no prisoners, if you know what I mean, caught notice of this, and got so mad he started yelling at him to treat his customers with respect, along with the occasional swear word. My dad’s a friend with the manager, so she got called, he got fired, and the manager gave us the drinks for free.
Moral of the story: BAKED POTATOES AT YARD HOUSE ARE FIRE🔥🔥🔥.
#10
I went to visit a five star restaurant recently. I had heard a lot about one of their dishes but due to certain reasons i could not eat the dish as is and when i asked for some alterations they outright refused me.I get that you can’t change your dishes as per everyone’s demands but if you are going to charge so much you can atleast accomodate some valid requests
#11
The entrance with big marble pillars compensating for the meal sizes.
#12
I went to a high end (didn’t realise how expensive when booking) Italian place for a family member’s birthday. We got there and my step sister is already there and annoyed because apparently there is a $8 per person/slice cake fee for bringing your own cake in. Never experienced this before, and with not warning/mention of it on their website! Anyway, we decide to just deal with it. The food was amazing, but as I said, cost a bit above what we would normally go for, and this extra cake fee hanging over our heads. When they took our orders, they counted so they could add our cake fee to the bill, and we made sure to mention two of us couldn’t eat the cake because it wasn’t gluten free. They assure us we wouldn’t be charged for two orders of cake. Went to pay the bill and find the fee is still on there, which we got sorted out easily enough, but did take more time, so was annoying. Now we check when booking for events that there is no fee for bringing a cake- why charge for literally just storing the cake in a fridge and then cutting it at the appointed time? No cheaper restaurant seems to feel entitled to such a cost!
#13
For my daughter’s birthday I took her on a dinner cruise. Wanted to make her feel special. The food was great, they made menu adjustments according to her taste( she can’t eat fish),sang her “Happy Birthday “. All was great, except the sea- it was in bad mood that day. My daughter got seasick, and all the fancy food went down the drain, together with one of the birthday presents- cute dolphin shaped ring. My daughter was kind enough to appreciate the cruise, but was very happy when she got off the ship.
#14
Partly user error, I admit, but a couple decades ago my wife and I ate at the hotel restaurant at the luxurious and pink Don Cesar hotel in St. Petersburg, Florida.
I ordered a ravioli dish with gorgonzola, not realizing at the time the cheese was from goat, not cow milk. I have yet to find a goat or sheep cheese that doesn’t disagree with me, and the meat is invariably gamey to my taste buds.
The ravioli in this case was so nasty it made me wonder if the server was having a bad day and pissed in the sauce! Just profound urea “flavor” like pee smells. I wound up ordering something else.
