Hey Pandas, Chess Or Checkers? (Closed)

by

Or both?

#1

Checkers, because I don’t know how to play chess. Someone tried to teach me once but both of us were 11 and there were a bunch of slightly younger children who had an extremely vague understanding of how chess works trying to “help” and just generally being annoying. I know the directions that most of the pieces can move in but that’s about it.

#2

I’m a huge chess player

#3

I prefer checkers

#4

Oh gosh I haven’t played either in centuries. It would depend on how my brain felt. Checkers if I don’t want to think as much, chess if I do. I know both are strategic, but chess makes me work harder lol

#5

chess :)♟️

#6

Checkers. The game, and the fast food place :D

