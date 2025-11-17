Hey Pandas, Chess Or Checkers? (Closed)

Or both?
#1
Checkers, because I don’t know how to play chess. Someone tried to teach me once but both of us were 11 and there were a bunch of slightly younger children who had an extremely vague understanding of how chess works trying to “help” and just generally being annoying. I know the directions that most of the pieces can move in but that’s about it.
#2
I’m a huge chess player
#3
I prefer checkers
#4
Oh gosh I haven’t played either in centuries. It would depend on how my brain felt. Checkers if I don’t want to think as much, chess if I do. I know both are strategic, but chess makes me work harder lol
#5
chess :)♟️
#6
Checkers. The game, and the fast food place :D
