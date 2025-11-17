Hey Pandas, Can You Tell Us Some Crazy School Stories? (Closed)

What crazy stuff did you witness at school?
#1
An assistant PE teacher, male, early 20’s was having a relationship with a 16 year old girl. He did not teach her, the relationship was known about and apparently approved of by the parents, it was technically not against the rules, but still. Ew. Ick.
#2
Apparently one teacher at my school quit because some girls in my year were bullying her and being racist.
#3
Not the craziest, but once in elementary school me and a bunch of other kids found some broken glass and dug it up. The principal found us, and one kid lied about wanting to dispose of it safely. So the principal didn’t really do anything about it besides telling us not to do it again.
#4
My high school had something called “mini-term.” Outside of my school, I have never met anyone else whose school had mini-term.
Basically, our quarters were shorter than other schools’. The last few weeks of the school year were for mini-term.
Kids that were behind on certain subjects could take make-up classes so they could pass/graduate on time. If you were all caught up, you chose from a bunch of classes that were not part of the regular curriculum.
These ranged from serious subjects like Holocaust Studies, Greek & Latin Word Parts, Analyzing Shakespeare, etc. to practical stuff like Apartment Living, Sports Injuries/First Aid, Beginner’s Japanese, etc. to fun stuff like Sailing, Ice Skating, Bowling, Archery, etc.
Kids liked it for obvious reasons but the teachers enjoyed it also, because it gave them opportunities to teach subjects they were really into (but not normally taught) or deep-dive into subjects that were covered during the year, but with more detail.
This was a public school in the ‘80s, btw.
#5
A leaving year 11 as a prank fully planted a tree, with soil and everything in the top floor bathrooms with quotes from the lorax everywhere.
#6
In 4th grade I think, as an April fool’s prank, everyone in my class was planning to drown the teacher out with bird calls. I noticed that we missed the time we were supposed to start, so I did one bird call and someone fell out of their seat, and everybody just went with it, and ended up on the floor all at once, startling the teacher. Later, in art, a different teacher got a video of it.
#7
Someone shot up a resteraunt next to my school lol
Follow Us