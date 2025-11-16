Hey Pandas Can You Tell Me What You Think Of My Book Happy Land Fun Park (Closed)

Chapter 1 happy land fun park
Let me tell you a story about a family that lived in happy land fun park. The family that lived in happy land fun park was a friendly fun family. The family had two brothers and two sisters. The brothers’ names were John and Jason and the sisters’ names were Emma and Georgia. The mother and fathers’ names were Emily and Simon. They were a happy family they never fight or bullied each other. They would always get straight As in primary school and high school. So, you could say they were the perfect family to ever live. They lived in a fun park called happy land. The reason they lived there was because the family a lot of money. So, they started a business where they managed a fun park called Happy Land Fun Park. But what they didn’t realise that they did not have enough money left to keep the family happy and alive. So, the first thing they did is open the fun park for 3 weeks just to get some money up. With the money they had left. The family hired workers to help them manage the fun park with them and keep the fun park open every weekend from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. The family’s rent was almost overdue. If they can’t keep up with the rent then they must close the park down forever. The way the family must keep the park open is by hiring more workers and getting people to pay for the rides and having bathrooms and stalls for food and drinks. But you are probably wondering if the stalls are expensive and the answer to that is no, they are not expensive. Each stall are five dollars each except for the bathrooms those are free. So that’s what they did and they were surprised how many customers they had in the park. They were gaining money and getting good reviews from the customers they had on the happy land fun park official website. There was one link they put on their website where they can donate money to the park owners to add more stalls and more rides in the park.
Chapter 2 The job
While the family was living at the fun park everyone had an important job johns’ job was to look after the family’s accountings like money and purchases. Jason’s job was to look after the customers when they had problems with the park. Georgia’s job was to look after the rides and fix them if they breakdown or stop working. Emma’s job was to look out for everyone in the park if they need help. Emily’s job was to look after the website and Simon’s job was to look after the donations and the taxes.
Chapter 3 the rides
While everyone was doing their jobs Georgia noticed that one of the customers had gotten stuck on one of the rides. Georgia came and realised that the customer on the ride was too high up in the air and had no idea how to get the customer down. Georgia called for help and Emma came to the rescue luckily Emma was a firefighter and she got the customer down with her fire truck.
Chapter 4 the movie theatre ride
The family just got announced that they are building a movie theatre ride and it will cost a bit to build and hire builders so they thought screw it lets build it ourselves so the family got the blueprints from the workers and they got to building it. While they were building the ride everyone got mad except for the parents because they knew what they were doing but the two brothers and sisters got mad and confused
