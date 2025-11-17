Hey Pandas, Can You Recommend Me Some Music? (Closed)

I get really understimulated sometimes and I need super loud scream stuff, it just also really needs to be melodic cause without that it’s not really music-y enough for me. Last time it happened I just listened to SIX really loudly on repeat but I was hoping you guys could give me some recs. Thank you! (Also, spotify has told me I’m looking for electropop, hyperopia, or glitchcore if those help) thankssss
JACK STAUBER!!! here’s a playlist i made: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0s7aDVecBirzWIKLJ2rh9u?si=3OvkcvxrTDmZ_vNO_-QiCg
i recommend rock music for when you r feeling under-stimulated. i like this band named ghost and my fav song from them is mary on a cross :D
Queen, David Bowie, Gary Numan.
Not sure if these fit what you’re looking for, but Måneskin and Palaye Royale are both awesome bands
For screaming with some melodic elements Wolves at The Gate is pretty hard to beat.
Me and Your Mama (by: Childish Gambino)
– It starts out slow but gets really good at around 2 minutes in! This one is one of my favorites!!
Electric Worry – (by: Clutch)
-Easily my favorite song, it’s a rock/metal genre. I recommend you to give it a listen!
BlackBoxWarrior – OKULTRA – (by: Will Wood)
-Really good song when you crave for the 1900’s music, or maybe that’s what it is? Idk.
Monster – (by: Skillet)
-A good rock song to jam to.
Eminem
-This is no song, but Eminem’s songs are awesome!!
Extras you may like (this is a lot sorry not sorry/lh)
*Bad Company (By: Five Finger Death Punch)
*Centuries (By: Fallout Boy)
*Dance, Dance (By: Fallout Boy)
*Electric Head, Part 1 (The Agony) (By: White Zombie)
*Electric Head, Part 2 (The Ecstasy) (By: White Zombie)
*Land of Confusion (By: Disturbed)
*My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (By: Fallout Boy)
*The Phoenix (By: Fallout Boy)
*Psycho (By: Puddle Of Mudd)
*The Regulator (By: Clutch)
*Sugar, We’re Goin Down (By: Fallout Boy)
*Thnks fr th Mmrs (By: Fallout Boy)
*Wash It All Away (Five Finger Death Punch)
(I’m going to put a link to my Spotify playlist once I finish putting songs in there in the comments)
Rav. My son introduced me to his music. We’re going to a show in Boston next week
Our Last Night has some awesome rock covers of songs and it’s loud and screamy and perfect. NOAHFINNCE is my favorite, my mom hates him cause she doesn’t like rock.
Well, here’s a few you might ( or might not) like….
” Mono no Aware” by SYLVAINE
( or the whole album ” Nova”)
“Outsider” by Saint Agnes
” This world ain’t big enough” by Saint Agnes
“Repent” by Saint Agnes
“NEET game” by Hanabie
“We like sweets” by Hanabie
“Inferno” by Shingeki
“Tied up memories” by Telecide……
Devin Townsend has a treasure trove of music ready for listening.
Listen to any off the hook song ( splatoon)
Dazey and the scouts maybe or if u like six heathers the musical
