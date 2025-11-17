Hey Pandas, Can You Confess Weird Things You Used To Do? (Closed)

Please, confess and tell us about some weird things you used to do in the past.
#1
OK OK I CONFESS I USED TO POKE HOLES IN MY POOR ERASERS WITH MY PENCIL
#2
I actually still do this…when I sleep, I have to be COMPLETELY covered up other than my face. The reason is probably the more weirs thing. I am convinced that if they can’t see me, they won’t get me. Not entirely sure who “They” is though..
#3
When I was in college I would steal weed from my uncle, who was growing it on his farm. I would then take it home, dry it and sell it to other people for some extra cash.
#4
obsess over murder
#5
Couple things that were “weird” for the times in my area..
1.) I was in high school in the 90’s. My school wasn’t that big, grades 9 – 12 (ages 14 – 18), maybe 400+ kids.
A lot of times, I just… wouldn’t really get dressed. I used to wear big t-shirt nightgowns with short sleeves that came to maybe mid-thigh or knee length. I’d wake up in the morning, and throw on sweat pants, jeans or shorts. I’d put a sports bra on under my nightgown shirt, socks/shoes, and go to school.
No one ever said anything about it. The shirts had Garfield or Snoopy, etc. on them. They were all sold in the nightgown section of the stores. As far I remember, I was the only one at the time that did that in a blatant way.
2.) On Sundays after 7pm (after America’s Funniest Home Video’s), I’d take a nice hot shower then wrap up in a robe with a towel on my head and make a hot cup of tea, then head to my room where I lit some candles and an incense stick, left the lights off, and played my Enya CD’s.
I’d sit on my bed, relaxing and letting myself dry out. If the weather was nice, I’d open my window. “Self care” wasn’t really talked about back then, but it fascinated a lot of my friends, even as they called me “weird”.
3.) At night many times, I’d ride my bike to the elementary school, which wasn’t necessarily a short ride down really dark streets without lights and on State routes (2 lanes, could be busy), to use the swing set. They always left the side bus entrance open. I’d ditch my bike, pull out my walk man and headphones and just…. swing for hours, time be damned.
I always felt weird doing it, because as many times as I went there, I never saw anyone else. The place was perfect. The playground was huge, the building was brick and kinda gothic like with lots of doorway alcoves, etc. Plus there was a HUGE footy (soccer) pitch that was literally right behind the swings I always used. It was a multipurpose space, using spray chalk so they used it for soccer, football, field hockey, you name it.
#6
tell gacha kids to go die when I was bored. but now I dont do that I say it to whoever I feel like
