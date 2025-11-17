Hey Pandas, What Are Some Foods You Know The Rest Of Us Can Skip And Be Just Fine? (Closed)

We’ve all chatted about delicious, off-the-beaten-path culinary delights we enjoy in our home regions. Now, let’s share local menu items that others can happily skip because they are just so incredibly awful! I’ll go first. Czernina is a traditional Polish soup prepared with duck or goose blood, which is preserved in vinegar so it does not coagulate. Even though the duck broth used in this recipe is good on its own, it simply cannot save the flavor or icky mouthfeel from the blood. Live your life fully knowing that you don’t have to eat this. Ever.

#1

If you come to America, don’t try Domino’s pizza, or anything from a big chain. It’s terrible in comparison to local shops.

#2

My mom’s “zombie” lasagna.

#3

pumpkin pie. it’s basically baby food with a crust

#4

uncooked broccoli 🥦 😭

