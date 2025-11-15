Hey Pandas, At What Moment Did You Realized Covid-19 Is Not Just A Nightmare? (Closed)

I had this moment halfway into June how bout you?
#1
Since Covid exists, I have to do online school. I like online school WAY better than live school (just my opinion, it’s okay if you disagree.) Because of online school, I can stay in my PJ’s and stay in bed, and school is way shorter!
#2
When lockdown started and gave me the excuse to protect others by staying at home all day, every day, playing video games.
#3
Well, I just thought spring break was going to be a week longer, then another week, then it was my birthday and I thought surely it couldn’t be much longer…then I just never went back to college, and the past semester and this one have been completely remote learning.
#4
ITS NOT JUST A NIGHTMARE, ITS A LIVING NIGHMARE!!! :
#5
when one of my friends died cause of covid, we were walking to her sisters house and when we got there i was talking with her sister and the my friend said she was dizzy and then about 20 minutes later she fainted we took her to the hospital, the doctor said it was to late to help her.
Follow Us