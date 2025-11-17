Hey Pandas, As A Panda With Synesthesia, Ask Me Any Word (Closed)

by

I can see colors for any word or smell. All of them, no exceptions. Just say a word.

#1

Hippopautomus

#2

Me too. I also see colours when I hear music. Even peoples names have different colours for me.

#3

pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis

#4

Shiver.

#5

Effervescent

#6

razzmatazz

#7

Petrichor and Ostrich :)

#8

do names count? annabel or maryam

#9

Does Mango Shaped Space actually portray synesthesia in an accurate way? Also is it fun or annoying sometimes or just normal? Sorry for the questions, just trying to better understand it, which I can’t do fully since I don’t have it

#10

Click

#11

do colors have differnt colors then there names?
and whats it like to read? –

monster, stero

#12

worcestershire sauce (I hope I spelled it correctly)

#13

right

#14

Smirk, Sasha, eyes, render, nuclei, jeans, and crack.

#15

Color, Wilbur, Pumpkin, and Rainbow

#16

Defenestration

#17

Crazy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Guy With An Economics Degree Explains The Gender Pay Gap In Less Than A Minute
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post A Watercolor Painting You Are Proud Of (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Kyra Sedgwick to star in show by Rookie Blue creator
Tassie Cameron of Rookie Blue Gets Kyra Sedgwick for Her New Show!
3 min read
Aug, 4, 2016
Funny Cats Sleeping In Weirdest Positions Ever
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
After Giving Birth To A Stillborn Baby In January, This Woman Never Expected The Year Would End Like This
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke Getting the Primetime Treatment
3 min read
Mar, 10, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.