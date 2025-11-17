Hey Pandas, As A Panda With Synesthesia, Ask Me Any Word (Closed)

I can see colors for any word or smell. All of them, no exceptions. Just say a word.
#1
Hippopautomus
#2
Me too. I also see colours when I hear music. Even peoples names have different colours for me.
#3
pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis
#4
Shiver.
#5
Effervescent
#6
razzmatazz
#7
Petrichor and Ostrich :)
#8
do names count? annabel or maryam
#9
Does Mango Shaped Space actually portray synesthesia in an accurate way? Also is it fun or annoying sometimes or just normal? Sorry for the questions, just trying to better understand it, which I can’t do fully since I don’t have it
#10
Click
#11
do colors have differnt colors then there names?
and whats it like to read? –
monster, stero
#12
worcestershire sauce (I hope I spelled it correctly)
#13
right
#14
Smirk, Sasha, eyes, render, nuclei, jeans, and crack.
#15
Color, Wilbur, Pumpkin, and Rainbow
#16
Defenestration
#17
Crazy
Follow Us