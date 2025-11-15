This Instagram Account Shares Real Estate Listings ‘Gone Wild’ On Zillow, And Here Are 30 Of The Weirdest Ones (New Pics)

Odds are that if you’re living in the United States and you’ve ever wanted to buy, rent, or sell a home, you’ve gone on Zillow, the most visited real estate website in the country. It has a vast database of properties (roughly 110 million of them, but who’s counting?), but a surprising number of them are far from your usual fare. Welcome to the wacky and sometimes downright puzzling world of Zillow real estate listings, as featured on the incredibly popular ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ Instagram page.

The ZGW project has latched onto a recipe for success. A recipe to captivate the internet. The IG account shares the best (and weirdest!) listings on Zillow, and the sight is magnificent, something to behold. Some of these properties defy explanation and might drive decorators nuts, while others look like movie sets. Scroll down to see the best of the most bizarre, and upvote your fave homes. And be sure to give ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ a follow if you enjoyed the images. You’d be joining a vast community of 1.3 million people on Instagram and over 628k followers on Facebook.

From actual castles to people dressed up as knights, dinosaurs, and Bigfoots (Bigfeet?!), you’re about to see it all.

#1 Dont Do This I Cant Resist Posting. $600,000

Image source: zillowgonewild

#2 Water Tower House For Sale $4,950,000

Image source: Zillow Gone Wild

#3 The Perfect Castle Doesn’t Ex–is A Day Early This Week!! $2,299,000

Image source: zillowgonewild

#4 Please Don’t Do This To Ur Listings I Can’t Resist!!!! $1,179,000

Image source: Zillow Gone Wild

#5 Found Him. $299,000

Image source: zillowgonewild

#6 I Don’t Know Where Warwickshire Is But Now I Need To Move There And Buy This Asap. The Home Includes Two Cottages. $5.7 Million In USD (£4,000,000)

Image source: Zillow Gone Wild

#7 Today’s #zgwcastlefridays Starts With This One!! $485,000

Image source: Zillow Gone Wild

#8 This Doesn’t Seem Up To Code. $430,000

Image source: Zillow Gone Wild

#9 Our First Visit To Australia!!! $1,500,000

Image source: zillowgonewild

#10 This Home Really Cares About Baths. $10,000,000

Image source: zillowgonewild

#11 You Never Really Know What’s Happening In A Home. $550,000

Image source: Zillow Gone Wild

#12 This One Is Special And A Lil Nsfw. $399,900

Image source:  zillowgonewild

#13 I Honestly Love This So Much. $305,000

Image source: Zillow Gone Wild

#14 What’s Happening Here I’m So Scared. $1,650,000

Image source: Zillow Gone Wild

#15 Even Though I’ve Never Been There Before This Seems Sooooo Oregon. $697,000

Image source: Zillow Gone Wild

#16 This Is Being Called “The Mullet House” And You’ll See Why. $750,000

Image source: Zillow Gone Wild

#17 $750,000

Image source: zillowgonewild

#18 We Haven’t Seen A Good Old Fashioned One Of These In A While. $1,395,000

Image source: zillowgonewild

#19 I’m So Scared. $1,340,000

Image source: Zillow Gone Wild

#20 Mill Neck, NY. $11,499,000

Image source: zillowgonewild

#21 This Home Gets Better And Better After Every Pic. $1,347,000

Image source: Zillow Gone Wild

#22 This Is A Lot Of Things. $254,900

Image source: zillowgonewild

#23 They Built A House On This Roof In Chicago. $699,000

Image source: Zillow Gone Wild

#24 All I Can Say Is Omg. Colorado Springs, Co. $590,000

Image source: zillowgonewild

#25 You Really Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home. Taylorsville, Ut. $599,000

Image source: zillowgonewild

#26 I Think We Found Where @floridaman Lives. Lighthouse Pt, Fl. $3,850,000

Image source: zillowgonewild

#27 Derek Jeter’s Home In Upstate NY. $12,750,000

Image source: Zillow Gone Wild

#28 $149,500. Metairie, LA

Image source: zillowgonewild

#29 I Really Don’t Know What’s Happening Here Or How To Even Feel About It. $975,000

Image source: Zillow Gone Wild

#30 Found A Home For @johncena $325,000

Image source: zillowgonewild

