This Instagram Account Shares Real Estate Listings ‘Gone Wild’ On Zillow, And Here Are 30 Of The Weirdest Ones (New Pics)

Odds are that if you’re living in the United States and you’ve ever wanted to buy, rent, or sell a home, you’ve gone on Zillow, the most visited real estate website in the country. It has a vast database of properties (roughly 110 million of them, but who’s counting?), but a surprising number of them are far from your usual fare. Welcome to the wacky and sometimes downright puzzling world of Zillow real estate listings, as featured on the incredibly popular ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ Instagram page.
The ZGW project has latched onto a recipe for success. A recipe to captivate the internet. The IG account shares the best (and weirdest!) listings on Zillow, and the sight is magnificent, something to behold. Some of these properties defy explanation and might drive decorators nuts, while others look like movie sets. Scroll down to see the best of the most bizarre, and upvote your fave homes. And be sure to give ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ a follow if you enjoyed the images. You’d be joining a vast community of 1.3 million people on Instagram and over 628k followers on Facebook.
From actual castles to people dressed up as knights, dinosaurs, and Bigfoots (Bigfeet?!), you’re about to see it all.
#1 Dont Do This I Cant Resist Posting. $600,000
#2 Water Tower House For Sale $4,950,000
#3 The Perfect Castle Doesn’t Ex–is A Day Early This Week!! $2,299,000
#4 Please Don’t Do This To Ur Listings I Can’t Resist!!!! $1,179,000
#5 Found Him. $299,000
#6 I Don’t Know Where Warwickshire Is But Now I Need To Move There And Buy This Asap. The Home Includes Two Cottages. $5.7 Million In USD (£4,000,000)
#7 Today’s #zgwcastlefridays Starts With This One!! $485,000
#8 This Doesn’t Seem Up To Code. $430,000
#9 Our First Visit To Australia!!! $1,500,000
#10 This Home Really Cares About Baths. $10,000,000
#11 You Never Really Know What’s Happening In A Home. $550,000
#12 This One Is Special And A Lil Nsfw. $399,900
#13 I Honestly Love This So Much. $305,000
#14 What’s Happening Here I’m So Scared. $1,650,000
#15 Even Though I’ve Never Been There Before This Seems Sooooo Oregon. $697,000
#16 This Is Being Called “The Mullet House” And You’ll See Why. $750,000
#17 $750,000
#18 We Haven’t Seen A Good Old Fashioned One Of These In A While. $1,395,000
#19 I’m So Scared. $1,340,000
#20 Mill Neck, NY. $11,499,000
#21 This Home Gets Better And Better After Every Pic. $1,347,000
#22 This Is A Lot Of Things. $254,900
#23 They Built A House On This Roof In Chicago. $699,000
#24 All I Can Say Is Omg. Colorado Springs, Co. $590,000
#25 You Really Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home. Taylorsville, Ut. $599,000
#26 I Think We Found Where @floridaman Lives. Lighthouse Pt, Fl. $3,850,000
#27 Derek Jeter’s Home In Upstate NY. $12,750,000
#28 $149,500. Metairie, LA
#29 I Really Don’t Know What’s Happening Here Or How To Even Feel About It. $975,000
#30 Found A Home For @johncena $325,000
