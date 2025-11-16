Hey Pandas, Any Exciting News?

by

I like hearing about other peoples lives.

#1

Im coming otu to my parents soon!!!

#2

I’m writing a book. Does that count as exciting?

#3

James Webb telescope has reached its La Grange point yesterday, which is its final point of destination. Now it will cool off, and after a few months, we’ll get the first images.

#4

So, round about this time of year, here in the UK we start seeing Cadbury Creme Egg’s in all the shops. I usually stock up around 400-500 of them for my wife; She does a lot of community work and normally gives them away to local hospices and care home.

Anyway… today I was getting my lunch and saw that the shop had a few in, so I bought 10 boxes of 12 (120 Creme Eggs). A colleague (who knows how well I can eat) said, ‘Even you can’t eat that many!’. I explained why I had them but couldn’t help adding that I could easily eat them in one sitting…

Which started it. There was a bet!

All but one of my colleagues (I won’t get started on Deborah!) have agreed that if I could eat 120 Creme eggs within the remaining 45 minutes of our lunch break they would each buy 100 Creme eggs AND donate £100 to a charity of my partners choosing. If I loose, they get the rest of the eggs and I have to fork out £60 to replace them.

As I am typing this there is 7 minutes left, and zero eggs.

Going to call the misses now and tell her she’s got £1200 & 1200 Creme eggs coming on payday!

#5

A book that I ordered arrived! I’m excited to read it!

#6

I’m finally getting a new therapist after my last one said the f slur during a session knowing I’m gay (of course it wouldn’t have been ok even if she didn’t know)

#7

Took the Covid test,
Went and got the new vaccine,
Neither of them hurt.

#8

We’re about to start fostering kittens that are too young to be adopted! 🥰

#9

I had a full week off school because Covid shut the school down, so I decided to work on a Lego build and I finished it Saturday! It’s 192 studs long and 96 studs tall (I used 8 48×48 baseplates) and it’s the biggest build I’ve ever done. I made basically a home for some baby dragon Lego figures I have (I collect Lego dragons). This may not seem as exciting to other people, but Im excited about it. It’s the first thing in a while that I’ve had enough patience/energy to finish and I was also happier/more content than I have been in a long time.

#10

When i was a kid, i don’t like singing, but nowwwwwww~ im singinggggggg~~~~ when i look at youuuuuu~ don’t forget me! I know i don’t really remember you say~~

#11

Semester grades are being finalized, I might clutch straight A’s (currently at straight A’s, with high A’s, only 3 assignments left to be put in)

#12

After a year of looking for an affordable appartment I finally found one. I’m going to move out of my parents house in less then 4 month :)

#13

Finally paid off the taxes and registration on my husband’s new (used) car. $1,100. Took a really long time but it’s a huge weight off our shoulders.

#14

I told my crush I like him. He didn’t like me back but I’m still proud of myself I guess😁

