Hey Pandas, Any Exciting News?

I like hearing about other peoples lives.
#1
Im coming otu to my parents soon!!!
#2
I’m writing a book. Does that count as exciting?
#3
James Webb telescope has reached its La Grange point yesterday, which is its final point of destination. Now it will cool off, and after a few months, we’ll get the first images.
#4
So, round about this time of year, here in the UK we start seeing Cadbury Creme Egg’s in all the shops. I usually stock up around 400-500 of them for my wife; She does a lot of community work and normally gives them away to local hospices and care home.
Anyway… today I was getting my lunch and saw that the shop had a few in, so I bought 10 boxes of 12 (120 Creme Eggs). A colleague (who knows how well I can eat) said, ‘Even you can’t eat that many!’. I explained why I had them but couldn’t help adding that I could easily eat them in one sitting…
Which started it. There was a bet!
All but one of my colleagues (I won’t get started on Deborah!) have agreed that if I could eat 120 Creme eggs within the remaining 45 minutes of our lunch break they would each buy 100 Creme eggs AND donate £100 to a charity of my partners choosing. If I loose, they get the rest of the eggs and I have to fork out £60 to replace them.
As I am typing this there is 7 minutes left, and zero eggs.
Going to call the misses now and tell her she’s got £1200 & 1200 Creme eggs coming on payday!
#5
A book that I ordered arrived! I’m excited to read it!
#6
I’m finally getting a new therapist after my last one said the f slur during a session knowing I’m gay (of course it wouldn’t have been ok even if she didn’t know)
#7
Took the Covid test,
Went and got the new vaccine,
Neither of them hurt.
#8
We’re about to start fostering kittens that are too young to be adopted! 🥰
#9
I had a full week off school because Covid shut the school down, so I decided to work on a Lego build and I finished it Saturday! It’s 192 studs long and 96 studs tall (I used 8 48×48 baseplates) and it’s the biggest build I’ve ever done. I made basically a home for some baby dragon Lego figures I have (I collect Lego dragons). This may not seem as exciting to other people, but Im excited about it. It’s the first thing in a while that I’ve had enough patience/energy to finish and I was also happier/more content than I have been in a long time.
#10
When i was a kid, i don’t like singing, but nowwwwwww~ im singinggggggg~~~~ when i look at youuuuuu~ don’t forget me! I know i don’t really remember you say~~
#11
Semester grades are being finalized, I might clutch straight A’s (currently at straight A’s, with high A’s, only 3 assignments left to be put in)
#12
After a year of looking for an affordable appartment I finally found one. I’m going to move out of my parents house in less then 4 month :)
#13
Finally paid off the taxes and registration on my husband’s new (used) car. $1,100. Took a really long time but it’s a huge weight off our shoulders.
#14
I told my crush I like him. He didn’t like me back but I’m still proud of myself I guess😁
Follow Us