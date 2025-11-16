50 Times Bad Ideas Met Bad Execution And The Results Got Posted On This Craft Shaming Group

There is nothing wrong with looking at all the items in the store and going “I’ll just do it myself,” in fact, that’s a pretty admirable way to approach life. But normally that means learning, honing skills and experience over months and possibly even years. But some people decide to just go ahead and wing it. 

The “That’s it, I’m craft shaming” Facebook group exists to document these sorts of projects and share them with the world. We sat down with the admins to learn more about the page and their thoughts. So scroll through, upvote your favorites, and comment if you have any of your own terrible craft stories. 

#1 It’s The Pie Tins For Me

#2 Literal Nightmare Fuel

#3 Crocheted Mold On Vintage Handbags. It’s Well Executed But … Why Oh Why?

#4 Looks Like They Tried Buying A DIY Chewbacca Kit From Wish

#5 So Lifelike. Really Captures The Lj Essence

#6 It Took Me A Minute To Realize These Are “Artsy” Photos. I Thought They Looked Like Cheese Slices On The Coffee Table

#7 Down The Rabbit Hole

#8 “The Giant Cheerio Mirror Can’t Hurt You”, They Say, But I Don’t Believe Them

#9 Some Horror From My Facebook Marketplace

#10 Yum, Hot Cheeto Mirror

#11 They Just Glue Their Lost And Found Items To The Mirror And Call It Good

#12 For That Unique Christmas Decor!

#13 This Looks Miserable To Wear

#14 One Might Call It A Jair

#15 Perfect Gift For Someone. Not Sure Who. But Someone Will Appreciate A Necklace Of Tiny Plastic Babies

#16 This Is So Cheesy

#17 The Straights Are At It Again

#18 Why Ruin A Perfectly Good Globe

#19 I Just Want An Ounce, An Ounce Of The Confidence These People Have

#20 Thanks For The Nightmare Fuel

#21 She Looks Tired Of The Crafters Bulls**t

#22 This Messy Popsicle Stick Wall “Art” Is Giving Children’s Craft Vibes

#23 Thanks, I Hate It

#24 Wine Rack?

#25 Granted, Better Than I Could Do, But….. That Price?!?!

#26 Came Across This Today, A Nativity Made From Wine And Liquor Bottles

#27 When You Toddler Ruins Your Nikes So You Try To Make Some Extra Cash With Them

#28 Man Cave Art

#29 It Just Looks Like Chewing Gum

#30 It Should’ve Been 100s At Least

#31 Yes Those Are Bed Bugs

#32 Guess Nothing Is Off Limits When It Comes To Bedazzling

#33 So This Person Took Somebody’s Art, Cr**ped It Up And Is Trying To Sell It For Profit?

#34 FlamiNO

#35 Just Check The Profile Pic Of The Seller

#36 Found At A Thrift Store. I Thought That Was A Cake

#37 In 20+ Carts? Time To Start Bedazzling

#38 That Glitter Is Going To Exfoliate Some Cheeks

#39 It Looked Nice Before I Noticed What It Was Made Of

#40 I’m Pretty Sure I Just Had A Stroke

#41 This Is The Type Of Thing I Fear My 7yo Daughter Will Bring Home From School For Mother’s Day

#42 Yes, Its Made Out Of Popsicle Sticks

#43 I Can’t Imagine They’d Chime Much

#44 It’s Janky, But It’s Got Potential

#45 “Fixed Up So It Won’t Hurt You At All” Is What I’m Looking For In A Ring

#46 I’m Curious If She Strung It Together With Lost Whiskers

#47 Melcome????

#48 That Old Robe Would Have Been Worth $$, Now It’s A Fire Hazard

#49 Fb Marketplace Find By An “Emerging Local Artist”

#50 Yeah In Memory Of $10 And Wasted Fabric

Patrick Penrose
