Hey Pandas, All Of You Who Love Metal, What Is A Genre That You Just Cannot Listen To? (Closed)

Tell us your least favorite metal genre.

#1

I feel like I’m gonna get downvoted for this, but that kind of extremely watered-down version of hip hop that I’m seeing everywhere lately.

#2

Christian inspirational music. It is the same cringe lyrics (I am an ordained minister by the way). How hard is it to use the theological archives to make better lyrics???

#3

I have so many😭 country, techno, hiphop, jazz and regae and pop are probably the worst tho.

#4

I like certain symphonic/ melodic metal. I’m pretty particular with any music. There’s always something from most genres that I can enjoy. But there are subgenres that are intolerable to my ears.
Chiptune.
Most rave techno music (unless it has a whimsical melody).
Blue grass. Anything with a banjo. (except Devil Went Down To Georgia).
Mumble rap of today. Especially Drake.

#5

K-pop

#6

I like most music. What annoys me are the songs that start off awesome…. And then the singer opens his/her mouth and goes HWAHRAHRAH scream-y not really singing.

#7

Techno. can not stand it!

#8

My favourite band is Metallica, hands down, any day. I also love classic rock (CCR, Rolling Stones, Queen, Def Leppard)… and country rock (Eric Church, Kip Moore, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton)… and hip-hop (6lack, J. Cole)… and alternative rock (Nirvana, NIN, Foo Fighters)… and electronic alternative (Two Feet, Valerie Broussard, Milky Chance)… and folk/indie rock (Ben Howard, Passenger, Kriill)… and French R&B/rock/folk (Eric Lapointe, Marjo, Francis Cabrel, Marghe) I don’t think there’s a genre I don’t like LOL

#9

Garage music and mumble rap. Can’t stand either.

#10

Christian rock

#11

I didn’t know the question meant subgenre metal.
Screamo, Black metal, death metal, anything too growly. I don’t mind growls as long as there is some break and a soft, operatic female vocalist in the mix and a great melody. I don’t mind mainstream heavy metal but it’s not my instant go-to.

#12

Pls don’t target me, but mumble rap. What.Is.The.Point???? You can’t hear what the hell they’re saying-

#13

I feel like Country bears repeating. just terrible. and sprinkle some butt rock on that pile.

#14

Thrash Metal is my answer to rap…

#15

country and smooth jazz… but the most anger rising one for me is kpop

#16

Death metal. Just…no

#17

Least fave metal?
Anything where the singer screams like Cookie Monster on a meth rampage.

Most strictly defined metal is like a :05-10 second riff repeated for about 80% of the song. It’s like all rhythm guitar without a lead guitar; no real hard-rockin’ guitar solo, just the same riff with minor variations. i have no patience for this.
I’ll take Bon Scott ACDC or Judas Priest instead

#18

Metal Love: Can we call some heavy hitting Who concerts from ‘70-71 metal?
How about when Jim Morrison, Robert Plant, or Freddie Mercury get loud and shout-sing in concert?
In my world, this is Metal

#19

Rap of course

#20

I love metal, but its my least favorite genre because of all the subgenres which is what I believe the question actially is. Whats your least favorite sub-genre? I dont have an answer. Funeral Doom is pretty gay, but Im sure theres at least one band Id actually like.

