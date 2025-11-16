Hey Pandas, Describe The Worst Possible Life Scenario (Closed)

Be creative! Share what you think might be the worst that could happen.
You are comatose, but are aware of everything around you. In constant pain but unable to communicate that feeling. Trapped in your own body.
Getting struck by lightning, it’s highly unlikely that it could happen but it could hypothetically happen, and it would really suck.
Not the worst, but one I’m so thankful I will never have to experience.
Not having a career because I’m a girl. Only moving out after marriage.
unwanted pregnancy. use a condom. be responsible and keep the plan you made for your life.
Survival Scenario:
The transatlantic flight you’re on(Let’s say NYC to London) crash lands in the North Atlantic Ocean and it’s the middle of the night and 350 out of the 400 passengers on board die. The plane(British Airways A380) had the FAA standard amount life rafts but only 5 remained intact as the plane sunk and the remaining survivors grabbed sufficient supplies for 10 people because the 10 remaining flight crew split the 40 other passengers into the life rafts. Each of the 5 life rafts has 2 crew members. The life raft you are on has the captain and his purser. Now you’re stuck in the middle of the frigid North Atlantic Ocean with random people and your only hope of survival is to rely upon each other and try to get to a populated island or country by going east. You have a compass, mirror, rations for 10 people to last a week, a fishing rod, a tarp, a sextant(you can use it as a spear to get fish), a seat cushion, 25 liters of water, and whatever you grabbed that might be useful. What do you do?
my grandmother has a disease that makes her sometimes hurt so much people can touch her that would be the worst for me.
Homophobic parents when you are an LGBTQ+ kid.
Let me overthink about it.
Losing both your parents suddenly after having your first child.
my personal hell: having two or more children, being a stay at home mom with a husband working for an ungrateful company, driving a mini van and living in a tiny house somewhere on the countryside where the biggest vacation is the nearest amusement park
Living in a country without clean running water.
You get a wound and a worm crawls out from under your skin.
I’m working on the book, but the last couple chapters haven’t happened yet.
Getting burned alive. The pain the flames and the knowing that you aren’t going to be able to recover fully. Seriously worst thing ever. Everything is affected. Nerves, skin, lungs, etc.
