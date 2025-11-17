Hey Pandas, AITA For Not Wanting To Spend My Money On A Gender Reveal Party? (Closed)

Right I’ve been with my other half for nearly 7 years. His 19 nearly 20 year old daughter has found out she is pregnant and due being of October. She has know a job and home of her own (she is trying to get a house) but lives with her aunt at the moment. Anyway, I offered to pay for an early scan so she can sort buying clothes and stuff so it wasn’t all left till 20 weeks and it takes the pressure off. Me and her dad said we will be a cot and pram. But I found out yesterday she is planning on spending loads of money on a gender reveal that should really be used to sort a home when she gets one. So I’ve said I’ll know longer pay for the early scan as I’m not putting money into a stupid gender reveal when it can be put to better use like me and her dad buying a cot and pram.
So now I’ve got some of my other halfs family calling me nasty because I won’t play into the using money she doesn’t have to have a silly party. Am I being unreasonable?
Gender reveal parties are a horrific new trend and are ridiculous. The money can be spent better elsewhere.
Also the trend name is wrong, you are revealing the sex of the baby not the gender. It should be a sex reveal party.
Given the circumstances no, I don’t think you’re being unreasonable. She doesn’t have a job, or a place of her own. She shouldn’t be spending money on a gender reveal party. She should absolutely have a baby shower so she can get the things she needs, but spending money on gender reveal, that’s not important at the moment. You don’t have to give her any money at all for scans or anything, and it’s kind you are, or were. Maybe explain to her that you will give her money for said expense because that’s what’s important, not a party. I’m sure she’s excited, but she needs to realize very quickly what is going to matter. Making sure the baby is healthy and cared for. I hope it works out.
NTA. Gender reveal parties are stupid
NTA. And if you can’t afford a gender reveal, you can’t afford a kid.
Gender reveals should be illegal. They are transphobic and cisnormative in nature, and in some cases environmentally harmful. And we can’t forget poor Flamingo the pigeon( I suggest looking him up if you don’t know what I’m talking about. Warning, very sad.)
NTA.
Gender reveals are so obnoxious and need to be stopped, especially when people also have a baby shower later. Just find out what you baby is, maybe include the grandparents, and then have a shower later. Anyone who thinks you are the problem should be willing to pay for the dumb party if they want it. You are so right it’s ridiculous. They are young and need to learn what necessities are.
Depends how much they are. I always thought it was just a balloon that u popped and either pink or blue confetti popped out of it. So I got no idea. Gender reveal parties r kinda big tho, almost like tradition. Also it’s THEIR baby so they should be a bale to choose what they want to do, but idk. I have barely any knowledge of this stuff really..ima go back to watching a boywithuke music video
i think that she is exited for a gender reveal party, but is tight on money, so i think you are right
NTA. I have 2 sets of twins and have NEVER had a gender revel party. I just send out an email with a list of things I could use.
No, you’re not. You are willing to spend money to help her with things she NEEDS not a huge party.
