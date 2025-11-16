Hey Pandas, AITA For Asking My Boss To Protect My Intellectual Property? (Closed)

I’m an English teacher in a private primary school in Italy. I teach English as a second language to Italian kids. Over the lockdown, I’ve recorded several didactical videos for my students to make their distance learning more effective and … fun. They just love watching “Teacher TV” where I put on funny hats, pretend to fall asleep mid-class…, all the while teaching good English!
So the other day a nice lady I know only from seeing her in my neighborhood (I must confess I don’t even know her name) stops me in the middle of the street to thank me for the amazing videos her kid is soooo enjoying. Since I teach some 230 kids every year, fighting embarrassment, I ask her who her son is. She says he doesn’t even go to the school where I teach! So I ask her how she would have gained access to those videos and she says she’s promised not to say… dumbstruck and lost for words, I let go and politely say goodbye.
The following day I go to school and, after explaining the situation to the Principal, I politely ask if it’s possible for my videos to be accessible on the school portal for vision (with a user and psw) but not for download. I know it can be done for I’ve got some (very basic) IT knowledge. The Principal says no! That’s why I’ve removed all of my “Teacher TV” videos from the school portal and now I only send them to those students whose parents specifically request them, and I keep a list. They’re kind of “personal” you get to see my house, my dog, myself (sometimes in really weird funny clothes!) and sometimes my daughter who helps me with role-play.
AITA for erasing the videos from the portal and no longer uploading anything new, since my Principal refused to protect my intellectual property with a simple setting in the school portal? Maybe I was wrong and I deeply feel for kids who don’t have access to good resources, still.. it’s my “stuff” and I can’t help feeling robbed!
Clearly NTA. Protect your privacy! Thank you for being a great, motivated teacher to those kids
NTA. You made these, thus you own the rights to them and can do what you wish with them.
Nta. The lady knows what she is doing if she promised not to tell. You were completely in the right here.
NTA, it’s your intellectual property, so the principle should protect it.
NTA. Your boss should have asked your permission first, it’s your videos that you made.
NTA. You just wanted to make some funny videos for the kids you teach.
NTA, your teacher is probably getting a pay out for sharing your work. I’d have done the same, It’s your work using your equipment.
NTA but neither is the school, if the teacher is claiming the intellectual property then its their responsibility to enforce the copyright issues, not schools.
Uploading the videos to youtube an privating them should work just fine, they can invite the students and only they can watch the videos, unlisted videos would probably still be shared when the link leaks.
NTA, if your child and home are in the video they are a privacy issue and if you have the videos unlisted by theory if anyone else shares it without permission I would state the fact of photos of your child being shared without written permission.
It’s your property, and your privacy! I don’t really know much about this stuff but I would totally say NTA. If somebody if recording your videos and posting them on Facebook or YouTube or something, that’s not okay.
NTA. If these are your videos, you have the right to them. Protect your privacy!
NTA, clearly the principal is at fault here. Being a teacher is such an amazing job, it’s great that you were trying to make it more fun for the students! Privacy is important though, and if the principal doesn’t respect that…
NTA, especially when the videos are kind of private and including your kid. You may consider uploading them to external site (like vimeo) where you can fully control privacy settings (access password). You may also think of recording a “non-private” video once in a while, suitable for others to see, but only if you’re really concerned about other kids missing your content. Anyways I think you were absolutely right with what you did.
NTA, but videos can easily be downloaded with browser extensions. Also, there are just about an unlimited about of video download websites where you just paste the specific address and it will create a downloadable link. Even if the principle accepted your request, there’s really no way to protect your videos.
Nope. NTA. These are for your students to view and your students only, if someone else NOT YOUR STUDENT gets to see it, thats strange.
NTA. That is super wrong, and that was a little bit a a creepo, jerk move. No, a lot! Other people have no right to day where your personal information goes, and certainly have no right to keep you from changing it. So you go, show them how it’s done!
No. But kinda. I would continue to make them but only on YouTube where you can get $ for them and teach more kids. Just add a few links to a YouTube page on the videos you took down. Start your channel. And repost the videos to the school w the links. Don’t make anymore for the school but the ones up there should be enough to lead the kids to the channel and more viewers to join. Keep doing what you love and this way it will stay yours and teach more kids.
NTA. I know this is basically a repeat of everything already said, but, first of all, you are being an absolutely WONDERFUL teacher by making videos for your students. Secondly, I would do the exact same thing if I were in your shoes (cause that’s creepy AF to have some random person be watching your videos when they shouldn’t even have access).
NTA it’s your property! It seems like there is probably some legal issues in there too!
NTA at all, the principal had no right to share the videos.
