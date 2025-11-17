Hey Pandans, What Was The Worst Weather You’ve Experienced In Your Life Time? (Closed)

If you have severe ptsd from the incident you don’t have to awnser.
#1
The winter of 1989 was bitterly cold for Florida. It snowed in many places. Florida can deal with blazing heat and suffocating humidity, hurricanes, tornadoes, powerful thunderstorms, giant bugs, but snow is so rare that we cannot deal with it.
#2
my weather was actually today, 100-120kmh maximum winds, not sure what my city for speeds had but it was in the netherlands code red, i was sitting in high school when a amber alert ringed on the phones that werent turned off, code yellow (it was said that schools were closed, the person who wrote the amber alert had some bad spelling) then is changed to code Red, wich is bassicly 100-120kmh winds, i do not think that the winds that we are having right now as im writing is having thos speeds but i dont want to find out.
#3
Well, Hurricane Ida in New Orleans was a Cat 4, and destroyed my house… that was pretty awful.
#4
Delhi, India…. it’s just bad
#5
Actually a two weeks ago there was a very bad storm that wiped out the power of 100,000 people in my county, and since i live in a rural area, I didn’t get my power back until a week later. Which doesn’t seem that bad until you realize I had 120 pounds of chicken in the freezer for my dogs :/. All the power lines were literally snapped in half in the middle and there were trees blocking all the roads, so everyone was basically locked into their house. And go top it all off, the weather never got below around 100 degrees Fahrenheit
#6
3 feet of snow in Northeast Pennsylvania in 2021
#7
May 21st 2022, a derecho (really bad wind storm, worse than a tornado) hit the city of Ottawa, it actually caused a few people to lose their lives, and when I saw the sky getting dark and gloomy, I knew something bad was going to happen, and I booked it home, then the storm hit, it lasted for a few minutes and it was TERRIFYING, but luckily our house never lost power, but my school lost power for a week, and they obviously closed the school. It was the most terrifying thing I have ever experienced. I have PTSD from that storm and a previous tornado that hit Ottawa and I still experience flashbacks to those storms, but I remember that it was in the past.
#8
2017 Hurricane Harvey – Houston, Texas. I did part time driving for Uber, and actually did some as the storm approached. I made lots of money, but stayed out too long … 54 inches of rain fell.
I got caught in a wall of water coming down, cancelled a fair i was headed towards, and went home. It was a Saturday, and “bro’s” & drunks were still going to bars – i don’t know how they got home.
I don’t know how i got home with pooled water splashing over my car like snow drifts. Cars were reaching dead ends on the freeway, and turning around / driving illegally the wrong way down the shoulders and up ramps. Law abiding people abandoned their cars on the freeway. Imma rule breaker so i made it home after a long, wet odyssey.
We all filled our bathtubs with water in case we needed emergency toilet flushing water, and we put frozen cups of water in our freezers with a coin on top … providing evidence of any thaw-freezing incidents
In retrospect, staying home would have been prudent
#9
Of all the downbursts, severe thunderstorms and near tornados, the worst weather I experience has got to be in winter because of the extreme 40-65 mph winds, making a -45C windchill that can cause skin to freeze in less than a minute.
Schools and businesses are still open, but it’s more come in if you want. Which translates to “at least make an attempt to make it in.” So, vehicles will be driven on icy, snow-blown roads at a snail’s pace. People are swerving this way and that, sliding into traffic lights, other cars and ditches. Pedestrians are bearing the brunt of the cold and trying to not break a bone, and hoping they don’t get frostbitten.
People start filling up the emergency rooms.
Trees and power lines are swaying around, building up ice and snow. That weight causes branches to break and the power to go out. Since the power is out, anyone who has electric and gas heat now don’t have heat. People turn to other means of heat sources, such as space heaters and ovens. Improper use of these cause fires.
#10
I live in Florida, so any day between the months of March and October is about miserable.
#11
I live in Oklahoma soo a lot of bad weather during the summer (may mostly) probably the worst was the Moore tornado or the flooding that happens almost every storm
#12
B***h please, I live in the UK. This is just another Tuesday for us. B)
