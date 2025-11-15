Hey Pandas, What Kind Of Job Would You Like To Have When You Grow Up? (Closed)

Cook, famous scientist, artist, anything that you’ll earn money with.
#1
I want to be a vet. Its a lot harder than a normal doctor because your patient can’t tell you what’s wrong and will resist, but as a vet you will be helping both animals and their owners.
#2
I want to be a Voice Actor for anime or adult cartoons
#3
I want to work for Disney or Pixar! I’d like to be an animator, but luckily they care more about skillsets than degrees, so you can pretty much be anything as long as you’re good at it.
#4
Bartender, I want to end Bart. Jk, I actually want to be a bartender tho
#5
Game developer! I love gaming and programming, what better?
#6
I want to be a vet! Maybe a singer. Still haven’t decided considering I love both animals and music and I couldn’t live without either one!
#7
Trash lady
Baker
Bartender
Tik toker
Pregnancy lady
Cat lady
YouTuber
Photo person
#8
I’D LOVE to b an ANIMATOR I wanna work 4 Disney/Pixar/Dreamworks or whatever! If I change my mind IDK what I’ll do, maybe a teacher?
#9
I still stand by Sumo Wrestler. No I am not Japanese nor have I ever been to Japan. I learned about Sumo on late night PBS documentaries as a child with Insomnia and decided that was my dream job. It’s been #1 on my list since I learned what it was.
If you ever want to see teachers slowly lose their minds, put Sumo Wrestler down as your #1 when I grow up I want to be thing. Get excited about it. Show real passion for it. They’ll want to tell you it can’t happen, but they can’t destroy your dream. It’s even better if you break the historical significance of Sumo in Japan, along with the history of it.
I want to get published one day, that’s my dream now but still, Sumo Wrestler is still up there on the list.
Before anyone starts yelling at me about cultural appropriation it’s not, it’s an appreciation I have for the culture and I’ve actual written a couple of research papers on Sumo because of it. Never once have I actually participated in the sports, not have I made jokes about it. I respect it greatly. People’s faces when you tell them that is just too much to pass up though!
#10
I want to be a zookeeper or a teacher. Probably zookeeper tho I’m not a huge fan of kids.
#11
Customizing cars or a rapper
#12
I really want to become a book editor, books really helped me out and I want to do the same for others! writing requires to much motivation but I love helping someone make other people happy! if it doesn’t work out for me i would also want to be a therapist.
#13
I want to be an actor, because I want to pretend to be someone epic and hopefully succeed and get paid for it
#14
I want to be a fashion or costume designer cause I like sewing cloths and designing stuff.
