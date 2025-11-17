Hey Football Pandas, What Is An Nfl Hot Take You Have? (Closed)

by

If your reading this put the word broil in your answer, btw today is my birthday!

#1

Ok Hear Me Out! I think that Michael Vick is a better QB than Tom Brady, Not only is Tom Brady a CHEATER, he also ALWAYS had a pro bowl talent receiver to throw to.While yes Michael Vick went to jail he was still a beast after he got out but before prison he was just Steve Young but way faster. Now am I saying Tom Brady is bad no but all i’m saying is I think Micheal Vick is the GOAT QB
I think the NFL GOAT belongs to Jerry Rice or Randy Moss or someone like that I think QB’s are overrated.

TLDR: I think Michael Vick is better than Tom Brady, also I think QB’s are overrated when it comes to the NFL GOAT debate

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
