More Crazy High Heel Designs by Kobi Levi

Israel-based shoe designer Kobi Levi combines functionality and comfort with striking and artistic designs. The highly-talented designer has a unique gift for designing artistic and funny yet very elegant-looking heels that make the women wearing them feel graceful.
Mimicking different objects, animals and birds, these shoes are made by hand from high-quality materials. “It is “alive” with/out the foot/body. Most of the inspirations are out of the ‘shoe-world,’ and give the footwear an extreme transformation. The result is usually humoristic with a unique point of view about footwear,” writes Levi of his work.
The limited edition footwear is produced in Levi’s studio in Tel Aviv and can be purchased online starting at $800 and going up to $3,000 for a pair. Levi’s unique style has been noticed by celebrities, too. Lady Gaga wore a Double Boot designed by Levi (previously published here) in her “Born this Way” music video.
Source: kobilevidesign.com
Violin
Flamingo
Orca
Shark
Write
Rooster Brown
Sling-Shot
Swan
Slide
Coffee?
Mallard Duck
Dog
Blow
Miao
Banana Slip-On
Double Boots
Market Trolley
Chewing Gum
