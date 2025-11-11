More Crazy High Heel Designs by Kobi Levi

Israel-based shoe designer Kobi Levi combines functionality and comfort with striking and artistic designs. The highly-talented designer has a unique gift for designing artistic and funny yet very elegant-looking heels that make the women wearing them feel graceful.

Mimicking different objects, animals and birds, these shoes are made by hand from high-quality materials. “It is “alive” with/out the foot/body. Most of the inspirations are out of the ‘shoe-world,’ and give the footwear an extreme transformation. The result is usually humoristic with a unique point of view about footwear,” writes Levi of his work.

The limited edition footwear is produced in Levi’s studio in Tel Aviv and can be purchased online starting at $800 and going up to $3,000 for a pair. Levi’s unique style has been noticed by celebrities, too. Lady Gaga wore a Double Boot designed by Levi (previously published here) in her “Born this Way” music video.

For more amazing shoe designs, check out the 12 shoes Sebastian Errazuriz created for his 12 exes.

Source: kobilevidesign.com

Violin

Violin
Flamingo

Flamingo

Orca
More Crazy High Heel Designs by Kobi Levi

Orca

Shark
More Crazy High Heel Designs by Kobi Levi

Shark

Write
More Crazy High Heel Designs by Kobi Levi

Write

Rooster Brown
More Crazy High Heel Designs by Kobi Levi

Rooster Brown

Sling-Shot
More Crazy High Heel Designs by Kobi Levi

Sling-Shot

Swan
More Crazy High Heel Designs by Kobi Levi

Swan

Slide
More Crazy High Heel Designs by Kobi Levi

Slide

Coffee?
More Crazy High Heel Designs by Kobi Levi

Coffee?

More Crazy High Heel Designs by Kobi Levi

Mallard Duck

Mallard Duck
More Crazy High Heel Designs by Kobi Levi

Dog

Dog

Blow

More Crazy High Heel Designs by Kobi Levi

Miao

Blow
More Crazy High Heel Designs by Kobi Levi

Banana Slip-On

Miao

Double Boots

Banana Slip-On

Market Trolley

Double Boots

Chewing Gum

Market Trolley
Chewing Gum

