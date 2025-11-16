141 Fun Things To Do At Sleepovers If You’re Getting Bored

by

What do you get when you mix a bunch of friends, a sleepover party, and no responsible adult supervision? A whole lot of fun! At least most of the time. 

Sleepovers are one of the best parts of being a kid. You’re free to stay up late, get into almost as much trouble as you can think of, and even eat all of your favorite junk food. But when you’ve played “Would you rather?” for the millionth time and rewatched all your favorite movies, it can be hard to find new things to do.

Are you tired of the same old slumber party ideas? Sick of telling ghost stories and watching cheesy movies until you fall asleep? Wondering what to do at a sleepover to prevent the night from becoming a snoozefest? It’s time to mix things up and add excitement to your next slumber party!

At Bored Panda, we’re all about fighting boredom — so here’s our list of fun things to do at sleepovers that will keep everyone entertained and prevent people from snoozing way too soon! From DIY spa treatments to scavenger hunts and more, we’ve rounded up the most fun and unique sleepover activities to keep you and your friends entertained all night long. So, grab your pajamas and your besties, and get ready for the ultimate slumber party experience! With these sleepover ideas, you will never have to worry about boredom again.

#1

Board games.

#2

Try a YouTube workout.

#3

Have breakfast foods for dinner.

#4

Make s’mores.

#5

Make popcorn to eat while you binge a show.

#6

Make some cocktails/smoothies.

#7

Try on all your clothes.

#8

Have a pillow fight/Build a fort.

#9

Make hot chocolate.

#10

Go on a walk at night.

#11

Do a blind taste test game.

#12

Google yourselves.

#13

Have a movie marathon.

#14

Watch funny compilations on YouTube.

#15

Video games.

#16

Play each other’s Spotify playlists.

#17

Stargaze.

#18

Design a pillowcase.

#19

Show each other your must have apps.

#20

Take a virtual ghost house tour.

#21

See who can get the funniest responses from Siri/Google Assistant.

#22

Watch a scary movie.

#23

Watch old movies.

#24

Google your favourite art and try to recreate.

#25

Bake hand-shaped cookies and give them a “manicure”.

#26

Make lists about what you want, by writing down each thing on a post-it note.

#27

Stay up for an astronomical event.

#28

Braid feathers into each other’s hair.

#29

Play “truth or dare”.

#30

Play “would you rather?”.

#31

Make your own pizza.

#32

Late night snacks.

#33

Make homemade cookies/mug cake.

#34

Have an indoor picnic.

#35

Change your hair color.

#36

DIY slushies.

#37

Blindly do each other’s makeups.

#38

Get into cozy pyjamas.

#39

Play “hide-and-seek”.

#40

Use bodypaint to make your arms look like a specific animal.

#41

Make homemade Starbucks drinks.

#42

Make glitter tattoos.

#43

Make a commercial and try to sell an item to the other team.

#44

Binge TV shows.

#45

Card games.

#46

Lip-sync to a song.

#47

Make a BFF playlist.

#48

Sing some karaoke.

#49

Create a collage.

#50

Do each other’s hair.

#51

Give each other facials.

#52

Have a total makeover.

#53

At-home fashion show.

#54

Get dressed up and have a photoshoot.

#55

Wardrobe clean-out.

#56

Watch the sunset/sunrise.

#57

Late-night heart-to-heart talk.

#58

Tell each other stories.

#59

Get your beauty sleep.

#60

Try out a new type of hair braid.

#61

DIY a photobooth.

#62

Play fortune telling games.

#63

Do manicures.

#64

Make pancakes.

#65

Pitch up a tent and sleep out in the yard.

#66

Make temporary tattoo braclets.

#67

Rearrange the room/house.

#68

Make different-flavoured marshmallows.

#69

Make gemstones.

#70

Make shoe charms.

#71

Get a tape measure and learn your body shape.

#72

Do a book exchange.

#73

Build a sugar cube castle.

#74

Job hunt together.

#75

Look through old pictures.

#76

Plan a double or a group date.

#77

Brainstorm a business plan.

#78

Go on a virtual museum tour.

#79

Set up an escape room.

#80

DIY phone popsockets.

#81

Take a metal detector out to the woods.

#82

Set up a midnight waffle bar.

#83

Make yogurt sundaes.

#84

Go for a ride on skateboards.

#85

Have a water baloon fight.

#86

Play charades.

#87

Have a Jenga tournament.

#88

Have piggyback races.

#89

Make jewelry.

#90

Do a DIY project.

#91

Do a scavenger hunt.

#92

Set up an ice cream bar.

#93

Decorate cupcakes.

#94

Recreate viral recipes.

#95

Do each other’s nails.

#96

Pitch a tent.

#97

Gossip.

#98

Indoor camping.

#99

Make a paper plane and see whose fly the farthest.

#100

Make blacklight bubbles.

#101

Play movie bingo.

#102

Play night games.

#103

Play “Spin the Bottle”.

#104

Play a game and draw up the rules yourselves.

#105

Do a dance contest.

#106

Host a glow stick dinner.

#107

Wash each other’s cars.

#108

Make personalised keychains.

#109

Set up an outdoor hangout spot.

#110

Explore and find each other’s colours.

#111

Take your dogs to the park for a group walk.

#112

Give each other chopstick hairstyles.

#113

Listen to a podcast.

#114

Plan a trip together.

#115

Create a new soda flavour.

#116

Take funny selfies with props.

#117

Answer questions about yourselves.

#118

Decorate each other’s note books.

#119

DIY bath bombs.

#120

Make your own sleeping masks.

#121

DIY face masks.

#122

Start a sleepover journal.

#123

Put on blindolds and try to draw each other.

#124

Document the sleepover with pictures.

#125

Make a bucket list for the upcoming year.

#126

Write down anything hilarious that was said to a “quote book”.

#127

Watch each other’s favourite YouTube channel.

#128

Make a movie.

#129

Serve your favourite “kids food” for breakfast.

#130

Get cozy fuzzy slippers.

#131

Bake a cake.

#132

Make an epic cheese board.

#133

Make friendship pins.

#134

Make an indoor obstacle course.

#135

Party games.

#136

Do a viral challenge.

#137

Learn a TikTok dance.

#138

Create TikToks together.

#139

Online yoga class.

#140

Take an online Zumba class/belly dancing class/hip-hop workout class.

#141

Assemble watermelon “pizzas”.

