141 Fun Things To Do At Sleepovers If You’re Getting Bored

What do you get when you mix a bunch of friends, a sleepover party, and no responsible adult supervision? A whole lot of fun! At least most of the time.
Sleepovers are one of the best parts of being a kid. You’re free to stay up late, get into almost as much trouble as you can think of, and even eat all of your favorite junk food. But when you’ve played “Would you rather?” for the millionth time and rewatched all your favorite movies, it can be hard to find new things to do.
Are you tired of the same old slumber party ideas? Sick of telling ghost stories and watching cheesy movies until you fall asleep? Wondering what to do at a sleepover to prevent the night from becoming a snoozefest? It’s time to mix things up and add excitement to your next slumber party!
At Bored Panda, we’re all about fighting boredom — so here’s our list of fun things to do at sleepovers that will keep everyone entertained and prevent people from snoozing way too soon! From DIY spa treatments to scavenger hunts and more, we’ve rounded up the most fun and unique sleepover activities to keep you and your friends entertained all night long. So, grab your pajamas and your besties, and get ready for the ultimate slumber party experience! With these sleepover ideas, you will never have to worry about boredom again.
#1
Board games.
#2
Try a YouTube workout.
#3
Have breakfast foods for dinner.
#4
Make s’mores.
#5
Make popcorn to eat while you binge a show.
#6
Make some cocktails/smoothies.
#7
Try on all your clothes.
#8
Have a pillow fight/Build a fort.
#9
Make hot chocolate.
#10
Go on a walk at night.
#11
Do a blind taste test game.
#12
Google yourselves.
#13
Have a movie marathon.
#14
Watch funny compilations on YouTube.
#15
Video games.
#16
Play each other’s Spotify playlists.
#17
Stargaze.
#18
Design a pillowcase.
#19
Show each other your must have apps.
#20
Take a virtual ghost house tour.
#21
See who can get the funniest responses from Siri/Google Assistant.
#22
Watch a scary movie.
#23
Watch old movies.
#24
Google your favourite art and try to recreate.
#25
Bake hand-shaped cookies and give them a “manicure”.
#26
Make lists about what you want, by writing down each thing on a post-it note.
#27
Stay up for an astronomical event.
#28
Braid feathers into each other’s hair.
#29
Play “truth or dare”.
#30
Play “would you rather?”.
#31
Make your own pizza.
#32
Late night snacks.
#33
Make homemade cookies/mug cake.
#34
Have an indoor picnic.
#35
Change your hair color.
#36
DIY slushies.
#37
Blindly do each other’s makeups.
#38
Get into cozy pyjamas.
#39
Play “hide-and-seek”.
#40
Use bodypaint to make your arms look like a specific animal.
#41
Make homemade Starbucks drinks.
#42
Make glitter tattoos.
#43
Make a commercial and try to sell an item to the other team.
#44
Binge TV shows.
#45
Card games.
#46
Lip-sync to a song.
#47
Make a BFF playlist.
#48
Sing some karaoke.
#49
Create a collage.
#50
Do each other’s hair.
#51
Give each other facials.
#52
Have a total makeover.
#53
At-home fashion show.
#54
Get dressed up and have a photoshoot.
#55
Wardrobe clean-out.
#56
Watch the sunset/sunrise.
#57
Late-night heart-to-heart talk.
#58
Tell each other stories.
#59
Get your beauty sleep.
#60
Try out a new type of hair braid.
#61
DIY a photobooth.
#62
Play fortune telling games.
#63
Do manicures.
#64
Make pancakes.
#65
Pitch up a tent and sleep out in the yard.
#66
Make temporary tattoo braclets.
#67
Rearrange the room/house.
#68
Make different-flavoured marshmallows.
#69
Make gemstones.
#70
Make shoe charms.
#71
Get a tape measure and learn your body shape.
#72
Do a book exchange.
#73
Build a sugar cube castle.
#74
Job hunt together.
#75
Look through old pictures.
#76
Plan a double or a group date.
#77
Brainstorm a business plan.
#78
Go on a virtual museum tour.
#79
Set up an escape room.
#80
DIY phone popsockets.
#81
Take a metal detector out to the woods.
#82
Set up a midnight waffle bar.
#83
Make yogurt sundaes.
#84
Go for a ride on skateboards.
#85
Have a water baloon fight.
#86
Play charades.
#87
Have a Jenga tournament.
#88
Have piggyback races.
#89
Make jewelry.
#90
Do a DIY project.
#91
Do a scavenger hunt.
#92
Set up an ice cream bar.
#93
Decorate cupcakes.
#94
Recreate viral recipes.
#95
Do each other’s nails.
#96
Pitch a tent.
#97
Gossip.
#98
Indoor camping.
#99
Make a paper plane and see whose fly the farthest.
#100
Make blacklight bubbles.
#101
Play movie bingo.
#102
Play night games.
#103
Play “Spin the Bottle”.
#104
Play a game and draw up the rules yourselves.
#105
Do a dance contest.
#106
Host a glow stick dinner.
#107
Wash each other’s cars.
#108
Make personalised keychains.
#109
Set up an outdoor hangout spot.
#110
Explore and find each other’s colours.
#111
Take your dogs to the park for a group walk.
#112
Give each other chopstick hairstyles.
#113
Listen to a podcast.
#114
Plan a trip together.
#115
Create a new soda flavour.
#116
Take funny selfies with props.
#117
Answer questions about yourselves.
#118
Decorate each other’s note books.
#119
DIY bath bombs.
#120
Make your own sleeping masks.
#121
DIY face masks.
#122
Start a sleepover journal.
#123
Put on blindolds and try to draw each other.
#124
Document the sleepover with pictures.
#125
Make a bucket list for the upcoming year.
#126
Write down anything hilarious that was said to a “quote book”.
#127
Watch each other’s favourite YouTube channel.
#128
Make a movie.
#129
Serve your favourite “kids food” for breakfast.
#130
Get cozy fuzzy slippers.
#131
Bake a cake.
#132
Make an epic cheese board.
#133
Make friendship pins.
#134
Make an indoor obstacle course.
#135
Party games.
#136
Do a viral challenge.
#137
Learn a TikTok dance.
#138
Create TikToks together.
#139
Online yoga class.
#140
Take an online Zumba class/belly dancing class/hip-hop workout class.
#141
Assemble watermelon “pizzas”.
